County vaccinations high, says EMA chief

COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Calhoun County have been far-reaching, county commissioners learned during their Thursday meeting.
County Emergency Management Agency interim director Myles Chamblee addressed the commission at the end of its brief meeting that morning, saying that there had been thousands of vaccinations this week at sites throughout Calhoun County. The number of COVID-positive patients at Anniston Regional Medical Center is often used as a high-water mark for viral spread in the region. As of Thursday, Chamblee said, there were just nine COVID patients at RMC.
“That’s the lowest that they’ve been since May of last year,” Chamblee said. “Hopefully we’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Vaccination sites have been productive, Chamblee said; the Oxford site managed more than 2,000 people over Monday and Tuesday, and another 977 at the Anniston City Meeting Center Wednesday. He said the EMA predicts another 1,000 people Friday, the second day of vaccinations in Jacksonville.
“These are second doses and, as y’all know, there are some side effects that come along with that, so a lot of people are wanting to wait until Friday to kind of recuperate over the weekend,” Chamblee said.
During its meeting, the County Commission also:
— Heard from the Agency for Substance Abuse and Prevention about National Drug Takeback Day on April 24. The agency will collect unused and expired prescription drugs for disposal at sites throughout the county, including Walgreens on Quintard Avenue in Anniston, Walgreens in Jacksonville and CVS on Quintard Avenue in Oxford. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a 50-inch, flat-screen television.
— Accepted a bid for soft drink sales at Woodland Park from Coca-Cola for one year with a two-year extension option, and a grass-cutting bid from Maddox Lawn for the Wellborn Sportsplex, Cedar Springs Community Park, Pappy Dunn Park, Blue Mountain and Alexandria community centers and a lot on West 18th Street. A&W Lawn Kare’s bid for grass-cutting at Nances Creek Community Park was also accepted.
— Approved a one-year contract with American Electronic Monitoring to provide GPS monitoring equipment, with an option to extend an additional two years.
— Declared surplus a 2018 Ford Explorer to be listed and sold on govdeals.com.
— Extended a contract with Hargray of Alabama, which bought out local CableOne operations last year, for 36 months.
— Appointed Aaron Acker, president of Acker Electric, to the McClellan Development Authority board.
The County Commission’s next meeting will be March 25 at 10 a.m.