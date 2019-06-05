Anyone tired of old computers and cell phones cluttering their house can get rid of them Friday.
The Calhoun County agricultural extension service, the Calhoun County Recycling Center and Calhoun County Commission are sponsoring an electronics recycling drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calhoun County Administration Building on Noble Street.
“We want to raise awareness for any kind of recycling,” said Crystal McPherson, county extension agent and event coordinator.
McPherson said people tend to have few options for disposing of electronics.
“At least twice a year, they’ll know they have somewhere to send their electronics so they do not end up in landfills,” McPherson said of the bi-annual event.
That is the main goal for people sponsoring the event.
“From what I’ve seen at these events it seems like we’re keeping a good bit out of landfills,” said Keisha Gresham, manager at the recycling center.
Rodney Cox, Calhoun County landfill manager, said people must be taking electronics to recycling centers because “we don’t see them here.”
Gresham said that most often, the county sells its “e-waste” to Waste Recycling Inc. in Anniston. Attempts this week to reach Waste Recycling for comment were unsuccessful.
Much of the United States’ e-waste is eventually recycled in other countries, some experts say.
“All too much of it doesn’t get recycled here in the U.S. at all,” said Jim Puckett, executive director at Basel Action Network, a nonprofit organization based in Seattle that works on environmental justice issues, especially those connected to e-waste.
Puckett said that according to Basel’s studies, in 2001 about 80 percent of U.S. e-waste was exported. That number dropped to 40 percent a couple years ago after people started getting caught.
Puckett said it is typically legal to export e-waste, but it is illegal for many countries to import it. This leads to workplace hazards and low wages for “impoverished or illegal workers” at recycling processing plants overseas.
“They were just breaking things apart,” Puckett said of workers at a center he visited overseas. “They didn’t realize they were also breaking open mercury tubes.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, very high concentrations of mercury vapor — of which e-waste is a source — can cause lung damage. Lower concentrations over a long time can cause neurological disturbances, memory problems, skin rash and kidney abnormalities, the CDC says.
“It is recycling, technically speaking, but it’s the type of recycling that does more harm than good,” Puckett said.