County takes post-pandemic possession of chert pit property

Calhoun County officials said Thursday they expected to close that day on real estate that will supply rock for road construction for a century, if not longer.
During its morning meeting the County Commission accepted the deed to the property, about 80 acres of land between Nisbet Lake and Mark Green roads, just northwest of Jacksonville. County engineer Brian Rosenbalm said in February, when the land deal began, that the property contains enough chert — a type of rock that packs together into a solid layer and is a major component in road construction — to keep the county stocked with road construction materials for generations to come.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to closure of the county administration building before the deal was finalized, but now, Rosenbalm said at the meeting, work is nearly set to begin.
“I think next week we’ll be ready to get out there and dig around,” Rosenbalm told commissioners.
The county engineer said he also planned to investigate options for planting trees on unused parts of the property, growing timber that could later be sold at a profit. Commissioner Lee Patterson said the Alabama Forestry Commission has forestry incentive programs that can pay for part of the planting and maintenance of timberland at a ratio, an avenue Rosenbalm said he would check on.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a grant request that could provide money for the 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit, which works on criminal cases with local municipal and county agencies on crimes that range from sexual abuse to attempted murder and human trafficking, among others.
The county requested $555,304 per year for three years from Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program of the federal Department of Justice meant to reduce violent crime.
Unit Commander Allen George said by phone Thursday that the pandemic has had an indirect effect on the unit’s funding. Much of its operating budget, which totals around $375,000 per year, comes from local governments, with a smaller portion from court fees. Anniston has long been the unit’s largest contributor, George said, but it and other municipalities that operate on sales tax revenue have seen their budgets shrink; Anniston’s finance director reported a drop of about 10 percent in April. Meanwhile, the courthouse closing for an extended period cut down on court case revenue.
“It’s definitely something we need,” George said.
George said the Department of Justice should announce its decision later this year, though it may be as late November. In the meantime, the unit has had one officer leave for another agency, a position that will be left unfilled until George is sure about the unit’s finances. The unit has survived on lean times before, he said, and he intends to ensure it does so again.
“We still want to be here and be in business and be effective in the community,” George said.
In other business, the commission:
— Transferred a liquor license to a new licensee for Liquor King in Oxford, on Alabama 21.
— Accepted a bid from D&B Lawn Service to cut grass at the county landfill, after previous low bidder Oakwood Lawn Care & Landscaping withdrew its bid.
— Updated its contract with county attorney Gloria Floyd to allow her to pursue work opportunities outside her responsibilities with the commission. Commissioner Tim Hodges said Floyd plans to do some teaching, and thanked her for being on the clock while county buildings were closed.