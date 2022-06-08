County selects Reyes as interim superintendent

Dr. Jose Reyes Jr, a 25-year veteran of Alabama public schools, was appointed interim superintendent Tuesday by the Calhoun County Board of Education with a unanimous vote during its regular monthly meeting.
Reyes’ appointment comes only a few weeks after the board had appointed Deputy Superintendent Summer Davis to the post following the abrupt resignation of former Superintendent Donald Turner.
Board president Tobi Burt noted that both Davis and Deputy Superintendent Courtney Wilburn “had plates that are running over, as it is with the closing of schools, getting refreshed and getting school back open.”
“We needed someone to run the meetings and this was adding too much on Summer,” Burt said. “Summer took on the challenge and it was known this was until we found a permanent interim. We thank her so much.”
Davis said before Tuesday’s meeting began she was “more than happy” to relinquish the interim responsibilities.
Reyes retired last year after serving for four years as superintendent of Scottsboro City Schools, where he continues to reside.
He has spent the last year teaching math at Franklin County High School in Winchester, Tenn., an experience which reminded him, he told The Star, how much he likes classroom work.
Reyes was a teacher for seven years in Skiperville; served in three principal posts on all three levels over 11 years in Alexander City; and served as an elementary school principal in Tallahassee City before taking the lead position in Scottsboro.
Burt was quoted in The Star after Turner’s resignation on May 9 that members were in talks at that time with “some individuals” about the interim position and had hoped to “get one named as soon as the end of the week.”
Burt confirmed to The Star after Tuesday’s meeting that Vice President Julie Hood had compiled a list of potential interim candidates for members to review after Turner’s resignation.
Hood said “several people” had submitted names and there were some employees who were familiar with Reyes.
The delay in getting Reyes on board was due to him needing to finish the school year and his teaching duties in Winchester, according to Burt.
Reyes said he has known board member Jeff Winn for several years through his work as a high school basketball official.
“I’ve never called a game where Jeff yelled at me,” Reyes joked. “I do know a lot of people here in Calhoun County and I’m here to help you guys out as much as I can over the next few months.”
“Once we talked to him, we knew we had found the person. He brings a lot of knowledge to the table,” Burt said, adding Reyes will be working under a two-month contract. He said that contract was in the process of being prepared.
Reyes said he would “never say never” to the potential of retaining the Calhoun County post on a permanent basis.
“I’m happy with what I’m doing now,” Reyes said. “I also work part time with an architectural firm as a consultant. I’m doing all right.”
Reyes has been married for 28 years to his wife, Leslie, and has three children ages 23, 20 and 18.
Tuesday marked the official start of the process of hiring a new superintendent, a process which began with the appearance of Dr. Terry Jenkins of the Alabama Association of School Boards. Jenkins said he would be conducting individual interviews with the board members after Tuesday’s meeting to get their thoughts on the type of superintendent for which each is looking.
“We also have an online survey that is available for feedback from the community,” Jenkins said. “My next appearance before this board will review the survey results and what the community says they are looking for.”
The AASB is asking all parents, employees, students and local residents to go onlineat https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CalhSupt22 and fill out a survey to assist in the search. The website for taking the survey can also be found on the school system’s website, https://boe.calhoun.k12.wv.us and its Facebook page.
The survey asks participants what skills and experience they think a superintendent should have, if they think the superintendent should be hired from within and to list the challenges that face the systems, in order of the most pressing.
Jenkins said once all of the applications submitted by the July 7 deadline are received, a committee will evaluate those individuals and report back to the board with five finalists for the board’s consideration.
The schedule calls for public interviews to be held with the finalists between August 1-9.
The new superintendent will be expected to start work on Sept. 1 with a salary between $140,000 and $180,000 which will be “negotiable based on experience and a proven track record.”