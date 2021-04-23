County schools spending still on track

The Calhoun County Schools budget remains on track, according to its finance officer.
John Godwin, CFO for the school system, told the county Board of Education during a brief meeting Thursday that, as of February, the system has about four months of operating expenses available in reserve.
“We’re right at 41.6 percent of the total budget,” Godwin said.
Revenues are up about 9 percent over previous years, he told board members. He noted that revenues tend to be high in early months as property taxes are collected, but trend downward as the year goes on.
“We’re holding pretty strictly to what we budgeted with conservative revenues,” Godwin said.
During its meeting, the board:
— Declared some school property surplus.
— Approved a resolution choosing the Most Outstanding Senior award winners, who will receive recognition on graduation night at their high schools.
— Entered executive session to discuss employee matters.