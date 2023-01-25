 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

County schools lead fundraiser for student’s burial expenses

Jessie Taylor McCormack

Six-year-old Alexandria Elementary student Jessie Taylor McCormack died in a tragic way Jan. 20. Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes announced a fundraising effort to aid in “attempting to provide our student with the dignity he deserves.”

 Courtesy photo

Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes announced a fundraising effort to aid in “attempting to provide our student with the dignity he deserves.”

That Alexandria Elementary student is six-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack, who died in a tragic way Jan. 20.

Jose Reyes

Jose Reyes
Anniston man charged with murder in 6-year-old’s death

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.