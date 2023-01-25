County schools lead fundraiser for student’s burial expenses

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Six-year-old Alexandria Elementary student Jessie Taylor McCormack died in a tragic way Jan. 20. Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes announced a fundraising effort to aid in “attempting to provide our student with the dignity he deserves.”
Jessie was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Clark’s charge was changed to capital murder and he remains in Calhoun County Jail without bond.
Reyes put out the word Tuesday on the school district’s social media page that Jessie would be laid to rest “with the dignity he deserves” and asked for financial aid from the public to assist with that goal.
“The content is regrettably difficult to put to words but nevertheless must be shared,” Reyes began his social media posting.
Services for Jessie are now scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at noon.
“I cannot express to you how helpful and caring the Box family [Anniston Memorial owners] has been during this process,” Reyes said. “It has been my honor to work with them in attempting to provide our student with the dignity he deserves.”
Reyes said Jessie will be buried in Edgemont Cemetery next to his sibling who had previously died.
He said the goal is to get the siblings a “bronze” grave memorial or an upright headstone that is compatible, meaning that the two markers/uprights mirror one another. The compatible markers/uprights for both will cost between $3,000 and $3,500.
Reyes said any contributions toward this effort should be made directly to Anniston Memorial Funeral Home.
“One may go by and make the donation via card in person or one can call and speak with the staff about donating via card over the phone. Receipts will be provided to document your donations,” Reyes said. “Donations beyond the base price will go toward additional options on the bronze markers or upright headstones for the siblings.”
He said the total donations and finished efforts will be provided at a later date once completed by the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home and the Calhoun County Schools.
“On behalf of Alexandria Elementary, his teachers, and classmates, any donations toward this cause are much appreciated,” Reyes said.