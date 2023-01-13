County school superintendent to hold community meetings

Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. has announced his plans to hold community meetings for each of the seven communities in the school system.
Dr. Reyes will be discussing trends in student population and its effect on funding as well as future facility planning.
Parents of K-12 students within each community are encouraged to attend.
The meeting schedule is as follows:
— White Plains Community — 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23rd at the First Baptist Church of White Plains (next to the High School).
— Saks Community — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25th at the Saks Middle School lunchroom.
— Alexandria Community — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1st at Alexandria Middle School.
Meetings for the remaining communities will be scheduled for later in February and March.
