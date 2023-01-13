 Skip to main content
County school superintendent to hold community meetings

Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes Jr. has announced his plans to hold community meetings for each of the seven communities in the school system.

Dr. Reyes will be discussing trends in student population and its effect on funding as well as future facility planning.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.