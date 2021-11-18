County school board names substitute teacher of year

The Calhoun County Board of Education ended its year of monthly meetings with a tip of the hat to a person who is one of many who has stepped up to step in when needed.
The school has 201 substitute teachers listed and available to serve, but one was chosen to be recognized as the system’s 2021 Substitute Teacher of the Year.
Christina Bagley has worked for the system since 2018 and the remarks submitted to recommend her for the honor said she was “like a permanent faculty member and is well-respected by the students and the staff.”
The comments about Bagley also called her work as “going above and beyond” and “does a fantastic job keeping students engaged.”
Bagley originally worked at a day care center and has a degree in accounting. She is currently working on a master’s degree in elementary education.
She plays piano and “enjoys singing to her students in class.”
Bagley worked 134 days during the last school year and has already worked 54 days in this school year. She is now scheduled to substitute for a maternity leave at Weaver High School beginning in January.
“She is considered one of our most reliable substitute teachers,” read the announcement of the award. “Her exceptional work is certainly appreciated.”
Board president Tobi Burt presented Bagley with a crystal award, and she also received a cash award of $250.
“I love what I do,” Bagley said in a voice shaking with emotion. “I talk to the children, because you never know what situation and families they come from. Sometimes, you never know.”
“It’s obvious you love our kids,” Burt said. “We appreciate that and we love you for it, and I can’t wait until you come on board full-time.”
The board voted on only two matters of official business during the meeting.
Burt and current board vice president Julie Hood were unanimously returned to their positions for another year, and unanimous approval was given for a contract to reroof White Plains High School’s main building, old gymnasium and kitchen.