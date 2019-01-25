The site of the former Cedar Springs School could become home to a community tornado shelter, following an agreement approved by the Calhoun County Board of Education Thursday.
School board members voted unanimously to permit the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency to build a 50-person storm shelter on school grounds west of Jacksonville.
“This county is no stranger to disaster,” EMA director Michael Barton told board members in a meeting at Wellborn High School.
Building shelters has been a high priority for local leaders since the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak that killed nine Calhoun County residents. The need was underscored last March, when an EF-3 twister wrecked much of Jacksonville.
Many of the county’s shelters are on school properties. According to school security director Randy Reaves, there are shelters at Ohatchee High, the newly completed Alexandria Middle and at Saks High, with another one set to go online when construction is complete on additions at Weaver High.
The Cedar Springs project would serve a community, Angel, which hasn’t had a school in some time. Cedar Springs Elementary closed in the early 1980s, with the opening of the school at Pleasant Valley. Since then, the school building has been sold, and stands apparently unused. The ball fields around the school still belong to the county school system, school officials said.
EMA officials hope to build a roughly 10-by-26 foot structure that could house up to 50 people during a storm, Barton said. It’s likely to cost $60,000 to $70,000, Davis said, though 75 percent of the cost could be picked up by Federal Emergency Management Agency grants.
Barton said the federal government shutdown wasn’t likely to slow the grant process, because the application goes first to state EMA officials. Construction is still 18 to 24 months away, he said.
In other business, the school board:
- Approved a raft of personnel changes, including the hiring of Justin Taylor as football coach for Weaver High School. Taylor, now an assistant coach at Cherokee County High, will replace Daryl Hamby, who is retiring.
- Heard about the school board’s superintendent search from board president Tobi Burt. Burt said he expected to bring a list of finalists for the position to the board in early February.
- Approved the purchase of new ovens for several school lunchrooms, at prices ranging from $7,000 to $20,000 per oven.
- Approved the expenditure of $75,095 to build a greenhouse at Ohatchee High School.
- Accepted a $3,000 check from the office of Rep. Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston. Boyd said $1,000 of the donation would be used to take Saks fourth-graders to Montgomery for capitol tours and another $1,000 would provide tours for Wellborn fourth-graders. Another $1,000 would go to Wellborn’s library.