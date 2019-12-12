Calhoun County residents should have an easier time getting emergency warnings, thanks to a multi-county partnership accepted by the County Commission Thursday.
The emergency management agencies of Calhoun, Etowah, DeKalb, Marshall, Cleburne and Morgan counties joined together to subscribe to Everbridge mass notification software — a service that allows EMA staff to notify residents of emergencies like tornadoes, chemical spills and active shooter situations — at a reduced cost. Each agency will have the same usage access to the service, while the Gadsden-Etowah Emergency Management Agency acts as the primary subscriber. The others will pay their share for access.
Everbridge is an upgrade for Calhoun County; its current mass notification service, Nixle, only works via text message. Everbridge can push notifications by text, email and phone call, and can do so to targeted geographic areas, according to Michael Barton, director of Calhoun County EMA. That will let the agency direct warnings to specific communities without firing a countywide notification salvo.
“It gives us the ability to touch all different forms of media communication,” Barton told commission members during their pre-meeting work session. “We’ll be able to use it to notify the public during times of crisis and impending weather, or hazmat emergencies.”
The service will cost the county $25,423 per year — a fee based on county population — but Barton said it will come from the agency’s established budget, with no added costs.
During its Thursday meeting, the commission also:
— Accepted an initial agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to upgrade a traffic signal at the intersection of Alabama 202 and Hunter Street, just beside a Hardee’s near Wellborn.
“We have one out there, but it’s old and pretty well needs to be upgraded,” said Brian Rosenbalm, county engineer.
The agreement Thursday solidifies a partnership between the county and ALDOT. Rosenbalm said the next step is to hire a consultant to figure out the upgrade’s particulars.
— Rejected a round of bidding on maintenance for county vehicles from several local auto repair businesses. County Administrator Mark Tyner said the county may adjust some of the repair categories, which include oil changes, computer diagnostics and towing, and reopen bidding.
— Entered a financing agreement with BB&T for $689,476 to pay for a new bulldozer at the county landfill.
— Extended an animal control contract with Anniston for another three months through the end of March.
— Held first reading for an alcohol license for retail beer and table wine at Kasgo Tang Mart, applied for by Wise Brothers LLC, on Choccolocco Road in Anniston.
— Adopted rules and regulations for the Calhoun County Farmers Market, governing the application for a permit to sell at the market, as well as a list of rules for exhibiting goods on trade days.
— Dismissed nuisance abatements at 804 Maxanna Drive, 501 W. 41st St., 0 Morrisville Road and 4313 Saks Road bear Anniston; requested abatement at 88 Church Street in Alexandria; invoiced charges for cleanup at 519 Dagun Drive near Anniston for $4,926 and at 6198 Peeks Hill Road near Ohatchee for $2,876.
— Reminded attendees about Christmas with the Gamecocks, an event this Monday at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the Jacksonville State University campus. Commissioner Lee Patterson said the event — held during a men’s basketball game — will give children free admission and a ticket for a chance to win one of about 60 prizes, including toys and bikes.