County Deputy shot at during traffic stop

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that was directed at a deputy who was in the process of conducting a traffic stop of another motorist just after midnight Friday morning.

The deputy had stopped a motorcycle in the Dearmanville area near the Kapco Drive intersection of U.S. 78 for having no vehicle registration. According to Sheriff Matthew Wade, the motorcyclist, Thomas Griffith, 23, of Anniston, was in possession of enough controlled substances to be charged with distribution. It was also learned that the motorcycle Griffith was driving was stolen.

Thomas Griffith

Thomas Griffith

