County commissioners thanked for a donation to the Piedmont Police Department

Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson has expressed to the Calhoun County Commission his department’s gratitude for the gift of an Emergency Management Agency command trailer, previously owned by the county and declared surplus.
At Thursday’s commission meeting, Calhoun County emergency management officer Myles Chamblee read a letter from Johnson expressing his thanks for the donation (Johnson was not present due to his attendance at a training event).
“By donating this equipment to the Piedmont Police Department,” Johnson wrote, “it will allow us to have a Mobile Command Center during local disaster events and larger scale crime scenes … Thank you so much for the generous donation.”
In other business Thursday, the commission:
— Passed a resolution to extend its contract until July 25, 2024, with Osborn Foodservice and Flowers Baking Company of Birmingham for Calhoun County inmates’ food.
— Resolved to enter the second phase of creating mental health and medical treatment facilities at the Calhoun County Jail and awarded a bid for this phase to JMR+H Architecture.
— Resolved that the Commission Chair has the authority to execute an agreement of ADEM funds for participation in a right-of-way grant program that will allow for the collection, management, disposal and/or offering for the beneficial use of regulated solid waste, with no matching funds required.
— Resolved that the Commission Chair is authorized to execute an application for a grant to assist the United Way of East Central Alabama. The grant will be used to strengthen families and to help keep young people in the home, and to help young people and their families during and after confinement to ensure the young person’s safe return to their home.
— Resolved to allow the Commission Chair to execute an application for grants through the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council for supplies, equipment and/or services to promote the economic development of the campground at Camp McClellan and its horse trails.
— Passed a resolution to update the Calhoun County reimbursement and travel policies for county-related documentations (brochures, rosters, sign-in sheets, etc.), meals and overnight stays.
— Passed a resolution to update the mapping of north Calhoun County in a 360-square-mile area.
— Passed a resolution with the USDA Wildlife Services for a project related to repairing damage from beavers to county roadways when drainage is blocked.
