County commissioners thanked for a donation to the Piedmont Police Department

Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson has expressed to the Calhoun County Commission his department’s gratitude for the gift of an Emergency Management Agency command trailer, previously owned by the county and declared surplus.

At Thursday’s commission meeting, Calhoun County emergency management officer Myles Chamblee read a letter from Johnson expressing his thanks for the donation (Johnson was not present due to his attendance at a training event).

Piedmont police Chief Nathan Johnson

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 