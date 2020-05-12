County Commissioners prepare for first meeting since lockdown

Around 700 people showed up with garbage to put in Calhoun County’s landfill when it reopened to the public on May 4, making the reopening possibly the busiest day in the landfill’s history, landfill manager Rodney Cox said Tuesday.
“It was mostly lawn debris,” Cox said. “People have been at home, and they’re doing a lot of cleaning.”
Cox and other county officials had plenty of news to share Tuesday as the Calhoun County Commission held a work session at the County Administration Building.
The commission hasn’t held a regular meeting since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown. Tuesday’s work session was a dry run for Thursday, when the commission will meet and vote on an agenda packed with “new business” items that have been piling up since the end of March.
Commissioners at the Tuesday session wore masks and the audience sat in widely spaced chairs in the checkerboard pattern that has become common for public events. To get to the meeting room, attendees followed blue arrows on the floor designed to keep people distanced as they walked through the halls.
County officials said they’ll likely allow public comments at the Thursday meeting, though commenters would have to wait outside the meeting room before their turn to talk.
Commissioners on Tuesday went quickly through an abbreviated agenda for the meeting. The commission will vote on two alcohol licenses, for Last Chance Lounge on Old Birmingham Highway and Food Mart 17 on Alabama 204, that first came to the commission before the lockdown. They’ll appoint members to local boards. They’ll consider approval of a raft of COVID-related federal grant applications, including a $58,000 grant for law enforcement, emergency relief for election expenses and a blanket authorization to allow county officials to apply for new coronavirus grants without a commission vote.
County officials also said the commission will also consider a contract extension that would allow the city of Anniston to send animals to the county animal center on Morrisville Road through the end of the year.Anniston earlier this year announced plans to send some of its animals to Pell City after the county’s prices rose, from $100 per animal to $150 per animal.
The animal center has been accepting animals only on an emergency basis during the shutdown, center director Chris Westmoreland said, and it’s now housing only 16 animals. Five of those are expected to depart for Florida next week, in the care of an animal rescue organization.
“To be honest, I’m surprised there hasn’t been more of an influx,” Westmoreland said. “It’s usually this time of year when it starts to pick up.”
Commissioners also heard from Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton, who noted that health officials will hold another free coronavirus testing event at the County Agricultural Center on Thursday.
Barton said that 10 percent of people who’ve tested positive at past events had no obvious symptoms of COVID-19 before the test. He said that number shows why the commission and other public bodies need to continue observing social distancing at their meetings.
Barton said there were only four people hospitalized with the illness in Calhoun County as of Tuesday morning. Two of those, though, have been in the hospital since early April.
“What you see there is the length that the COVID patient occupies the space,” he said. He said the relatively long recovery time is one reason local officials are still concerned about the possibility that a surge in cases would fill hospital beds.
Commissioners praised county staff, many of whom have been working through the shutdown. Commission Chairman Tim Hodges said he was eager to get back to doing business in person.
“I’ve had all the Zoom meetings I want,” he said. “I’m Zoomed out.”