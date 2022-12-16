County commissioners honor 4-H students, allocate funds for projects

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
FROM LEFT, FRONT ROW: 4-H agents Christal McPherson and Stephen Faughn, students, Trinity Sandoval, Dyvan Chapman and Danielle Chapman, daughters of assistant coach William Chapman and George Wright III. FROM LEFT, BACK ROW: Danny Shears, Fred Wilson and Terry Howell. The students recently returned returned from Grand Island, Neb., where they won first place in the air rifle division of the National 4-H Shooting Sports National Competition.
Calhoun County commissioners have saluted local students who participate in the Calhoun County Extension Office’s 4-H Clubs.
At the commissioners’ regular December meeting Thursday, Extension Office agents Christal McPherson and Stephen Faughn spoke of the awards won by the Hawkeye Rifle Team. Four students recently won first place for having the best air rifle team at the Team Nationals in Grand Island, Neb., having previously won the Alabama State Championship in competition earlier this year.
Also honored was Sarah Sloughfy for being chosen as a 4-H Alabama Ambassador. She will assist other 4-H leaders in making decisions about the various programs, and she is raising $250 to assist the 4-H program.
Recently elected Commissioner Terry Howell of District 4 took his seat at the meeting for the first time.
Calhoun County Extension Coordinator David West announced that all those who sell produce at the farmers market must update their growers permit as required by the state of Alabama. Those wishing to obtain the application should come to the extension office, 1702 Noble St., Suite 108. For more information, go to the Alabama Farmers Market Authority website.
The commission allocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for the following projects:
— $75,000 for a new White Plains Community Center.
— $125,000 for a new roof for the Alexandria Community Center.
— $750,000 for a new community center at Thankful Park.
The commissioners appointed two individuals from each county district to serve on the Metropolitan Planning Committee. These are as follows: District 1, Reuben Johnson and Edward Sturkie; District 2, Julie Borrelli and Chris Gann; District 3, Anne Key and David West; District 4, Theodore Smart and Rodney Cox and District 5, Tim Huddleston and George Salmon.
The county received $196,403 from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund and added to the county’s budget for 2022 and 2023.
The commission also acted to establish a voting precinct and polling place at Eulaton United Methodist church.
In other business, the commissioners passed a number of resolutions, including the following:
— Awarded the Steinburg Bridge removal to Jerry Doss Construction for $161,500. The bridge spans Nances Creek on Steinburg Road.
— Resolved to apply for a Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund Administration Grant to aid the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department. The Alabama Legislature passed a law stating that pistol owners do not need a license after January 1, but revenue from selling those licenses was an essential component of the budget.