County commissioners honor 4-H students, allocate funds for projects

FROM LEFT, FRONT ROW: 4-H agents Christal McPherson and Stephen Faughn, students, Trinity Sandoval, Dyvan Chapman and Danielle Chapman, daughters of assistant coach William Chapman and George Wright III. FROM LEFT, BACK ROW: Danny Shears, Fred Wilson and Terry Howell. The students recently returned returned from Grand Island, Neb., where they won first place in the air rifle division of the National 4-H Shooting Sports National Competition.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Calhoun County commissioners have saluted local students who participate in the Calhoun County Extension Office’s 4-H Clubs.

At the commissioners’ regular December meeting Thursday, Extension Office agents Christal McPherson and Stephen Faughn spoke of the awards won by the Hawkeye Rifle Team. Four students recently won first place for having the best air rifle team at the Team Nationals in Grand Island, Neb., having previously won the Alabama State Championship in competition earlier this year.

Jacksonville High School’s Sarah Sloughfy is honored for being named as a 4-H Alabama Ambassador.

