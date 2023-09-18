 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

County commissioners hear from Rhodes Street residents resisting halfway houses

An age-old question of property rights in an unregulated or lightly regulated jurisdiction came before the Calhoun County Commission last week.

The question centered on what some owners want their property to become — “halfway houses” for substance abuse rehabilitation — versus what their settled neighbors want to live near.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 