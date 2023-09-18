County commissioners hear from Rhodes Street residents resisting halfway houses

An age-old question of property rights in an unregulated or lightly regulated jurisdiction came before the Calhoun County Commission last week.
The question centered on what some owners want their property to become — “halfway houses” for substance abuse rehabilitation — versus what their settled neighbors want to live near.
The commissioners last Thursday heard about a potential problem described by Phil Brown, a spokesman for a group of residents living on Rhodes Street in Saks, and by Saks businessman Mike Lipscomb.
Brown and a few other speakers expressed their concern for how their neighborhood might change — whether it would still be safe — if a proposed halfway house opens. Those living in such houses are supposed to be undergoing rehabilitation from dependency on drugs and alcohol, and the house owner is supposed to provide sustenance, counseling and assistance until the rehabilitation period is completed.
Brown said the owner of a house on Rhodes Street wants to place 18 residents in a three-bedroom house deemed for tax purposes to be a “single-family dwelling.”
Lipscomb said the growth in the number of those houses in Saks concerned him, too.
“There are six rehab houses in a five-block area near my business,” he said.
The five or so people from Rhodes Street expressed empathy for people in rehabilitation but said a proposed halfway house on their street is unwelcome.
“We have a neighborhood filled with young children and many senior citizens,” Brown said during the public comments segment of the meeting.
Others agreed, saying the number of people living in one of the houses would pose problems for the septic system and parking.
Commission chairman Danny Shears thanked the residents and Lipscomb for coming to the commission meeting.
“We want people to come and have input in our meetings,” he said, “and we like to hear from people who let us know what is going on in our communities.”
He said commissioners have discussed the issue.
After the meeting, Commissioner Terry Howell, who serves the Saks area in District 4, said he recently organized a meeting with the residents at the Saks Community Center, and about 45 came.
“I support helping people,” Howell told a reporter, “but I do not support putting people who are not regulated, supervised or monitored in residential areas.”
He said he assured the neighbors that he is seeking help from state Rep. Randy Woods, who plans to introduce legislation, during the next session of the Alabama Legislature in February, that would set more restrictions and a regulatory authority on property owners’ ability to create halfway houses in residential areas
Woods, who was also contacted after the meeting, said he and other members of the delegation will work to fix the problem.
“I will sit down with the Legislative Reference Service attorneys and draw up a bill,” he said, “and we will all work together to put a stop to putting people into single family dwellings that do not belong there.”
* * *
Shears was conducting his first meeting as chairman, a position that rotates periodically. He had been appointed in 2021 by Gov. Kay Ivey to represent District 2.
The commission approved its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The general fund budget of $23 million pays for the commission’s core departments, including law enforcement; it is contained within the $78 million overall budget which pays for other departments, such as the landfill, grant funds, and the highway department.
During the public comments session, Ed Turner of the Anniston Water Works department said the Wellborn water tank project was well underway.
Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Jose Reyes Jr. listed a number of completed projects the county had helped the school system fund.
The director of tourism at the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center, Audrey Maxwell, told of several events the chamber is overseeing to improve tourism in the area.
Other visitors at the meeting said they appreciated the work done by the Calhoun County Highway Department, and by County Engineer Rodney McCain and his employees. Commissioners Lee Patterson and Carolyn Henderson commended McCain for the completion of a concrete pad for the Piedmont High School Ag Department’s new open barn and for improving the parking lots at the Janney Furnace Park in Ohatchee.
“You need to take a bow,” said Commissioner Carolyn Henderson. Her late husband, Eli, led the efforts to restore and develop the park.
In other business the commissioners:
— Resolved to adjust the pay scale for the eligible full-time or part time employees of Calhoun County for a cost-of-living raise.
— Resolved to be the payee for a diversion grant for $265,788 from the Alabama Department of Youth Services to support the Calhoun County Family Court Success Academy, a program of United Way and to be a payee for $433,160 to support the Robert E. Lewis Academy. Both awards are for 2024.
— Awarded to a bid the DBA Scout Program Management in Heflin for support services to help facilitate the design, bidding and construction components for the Calhoun County Jail Medical Wing.
— Awarded bids for traffic striping to Ozark Striping Company and for Plantmix and F.O.B Cold Mix to Vulcan Materials Company for the use or purchase highway departments. Commissioners awarded a bid for the highway department’s FY 23-45 half ton crew cab pickup truck to Sunny King Ford.
— Resolved to sell Ohatchee a piece of property for $10 for land that has a barn and has been in use by Ohatchee for some time.
— Awarded bids on the maintenance of HVAC, PTAC and heat pumps in county buildings to WeatherTech for 12 months.
— Approved a grant application of the continuance of funds provided by the Violence Against Women grant through the county for the DA office.
— Resolved to apply to the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program through the Office of Information Technology.