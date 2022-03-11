County commissioners gear up for Earth Day April 22

Calhoun County commissioners have affirmed their support for getting the county cleaned up, in response to a request from Tina Dunbar, a local volunteer who promotes for a clean environment.
During the public comments period of the commissioners’ meeting Thursday, each made suggestions when Dunbar, a retired teacher, told them of several planned events leading up to Earth Day on April 22.
“I asked the commissioners where to place plastic bags that people may fill up with trash and discard,” Dunbar said. “They suggested that I place them at the recycling centers, the landfills, the Ag Center and Germania Springs.”
Dunbar will look for other places and hopes to encourage everyone in the county to pick up litter.
Commissioners Lee Patterson agreed with her goals.
“The problem has grown worse during the last eight years,” Patterson said, adding that he once earned his living driving a delivery van and decided, even then, to promote having a clean county if he ever became a commissioner.
After the meeting, Patterson said he hopes to work with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department to help with the cleanup, especially making use of people who’ve been ordered to do community service. Also, the county’s employees often take part in keeping the main thoroughfares clean.
Dunbar encouraged volunteers to call and learn more about how they can help. Her number is 256-365-4805.
Commissioner Danny Shears presented a proclamation declaring this month Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Pati Tiller, the Outreach Coordinator for the Arc of Calhoun-Cleburne Counties, received the proclamation and thanked the commissioners for their support. Shears is a former board member for Arc.
“We have expanded our program into a building next to us,” Tiller said, referring to the Arc office at 401 Noble Street. “We are having classes there, such as art and life-skills classes. So many people with intellectual disabilities are doing great things and need our support.”
Ed Turner, general manager of Anniston Water Works, said a new water tank will soon be installed in the Wellborn community, thanks to the support of the commission — especially two members, Carolyn Henderson and her husband, the late Eli Henderson.
“He would be so proud this is being done,” Henderson said.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Awarded the bid for grass cutting and maintenance at Nances Creek Community Park and Saks Community Center to D&B Lawn Service.
— Awarded the bid for solid tires and wheel assemblies for landfill equipment to Wilks Tire & Battery Service Inc.
— Amended a contract for professional services with GovEase Auction to provide an online auction portal and to conduct online tax lien auctions for the revenue commissioner’s office.
— Appointed Jon Garlick to fill an unexpired term on the board of Highland Health Systems.
The next commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. March 24.