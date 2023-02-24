 Skip to main content
County Commission passes resolution to support sheriff

FRED WILSON

Calhoun County Commission chairman Fred Wilson displays a proclamation at Thursday’s meeting to honor Anniston resident Herbert Palmore, who has served in key areas of service to the United States military and to Calhoun County residents. The proclamation also honored the celebration of Black History Month. 

 

The Calhoun County Commission on Thursday passed a resolution in support of Sheriff Matthew Wade’s request for the increase of $2 on the fee that vehicle owners pay for their tags.

A $2 fee for vehicle tags isn’t enough, according to Wade, who had explained the request at a commission meeting earlier in the month. The proposed increase, which is expected to bring in $260,000 each year, will not make up for the total sum the sheriff’s department lost when Alabama legislators eliminated the requirement to charge pistol permit fees. The money was used to purchase vehicles for law officers.

