County Commission meeting full of holiday cheer and reflection

Calhoun County commissioners were the good guys Thursday morning, as Anniston officials lauded the county’s efforts in several public works projects.
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks thanked the commissioners during their meeting for their spirit of service to everyone in the county. In a phone interview afterward, he explained that partnerships the commissioners form with others make seemingly impossible endeavors possible.
“They are helpful with many things,” Folks said, “such as the Heritage Festival, the repaving of West 15th Street, the McClellan projects, the Iron Mountain Road, and more. They do so many things for the entire region.”
Alan Robison, Anniston Museums and Gardens’ executive director, told the commissioners how much he appreciates the recent project county employees undertook to clear property across from the museum of natural history.
“We will be setting up learning stations around the campus with grant money,” he said. “We are looking forward to 2022 to see them constructed. Soon, there will be more content on the grounds.”
David Arnett, director of Anniston Public Works, also thanked the commissioners. After the meeting, he listed things the commissioners do for his employees.
“They pretty much helped us with all our paving projects during the last few years, such as on Front and South Allen Streets,” Arnett said. “Sometimes, they incur the entire cost of improving the roads.”
He agreed with Robison and Folks that the commissioners are quick to form a partnership with others and said, at times, the commissioners allow the county engineers to teach new engineers in the city how to best do things.
“It is refreshing to be able to pick up the phone and work with someone who is a team player,” Arnett said.
The meeting, otherwise, was brief, even though it included a sizable list of items to address.
Some of them included the following:
— Granting businessman Lamar Elston a lounge retail liquor Class I license for tobacco and liquor sales for the 202 Lounge located at 2300 Old Birmingham Highway.
— Awarding bids for demotion/removal of specified items from certain properties declared to be public nuisances.
— Approving a maintenance contract with Data Works Plus for fingerprint hardware and software for the Sheriff’s Department.
— Allowing the chairman of the county commission to apply for Alabama Tourism Legislative Grants.
— Extending the opportunity for farmers to sell their products at the Calhoun County Farmers Market in accordance with permits issued by the state.
— Amending a maintenance and support membership agreement of the County Commissions of Alabama’s Investing in Alabama Counties program to replace a three percent fee with a flat fee of six percent
This amendment implemented a 3 percent minimum level of contribution to the program with no impact on the 6 percent level.
Commissioner Danny Shears asked attendees to remember those who have hardships during the holiday season, and Mark Tyner, the county administrator, ended the meeting by saying the city had found a storage place for those operating Toys for Tots.
The commission thanked the City of Anniston for its assistance and accommodation for providing temporary housing for the Toys For Tots program.