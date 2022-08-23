County commission hires new director for its animal shelter

A college graduate and certified dog trainer from Florida is the new director of Calhoun County’s Animal Control shelter, by vote of the Calhoun County Commission Monday.
After firing the previous director several weeks ago, the commission had been operating without one prior to its hiring of Naomi Richards.
Richards, 36, holds a bachelor of science degree in animal science from Chico State University in Chico, Calif. She previously served as the animal control specialist with the Collier Domestic Animal Control Services of Naples, Fla., and as the supervisor of the Immokalee Sub Station in Immokalee, Fla.
County Administrator Mark Tyner said in a press release that “Mrs. Richards exhibits leadership skills, is a certified dog trainer and brings experience and a proven track record of success in working with adoptable animals, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives.”
The press release stated that the county still is unable to accept animals except in emergency situations.
Full operations should resume when the shelter is fully staffed and operational.