County commission hires new director for its animal shelter

Naomi Richards, shown with a Florida friend.

A college graduate and certified dog trainer from Florida is the new director of Calhoun County’s Animal Control shelter, by vote of the Calhoun County Commission Monday.

After firing the previous director several weeks ago, the commission had been operating without one prior to its hiring of Naomi Richards. 