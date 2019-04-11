Calhoun County residents now have a new way to apply for passports, according to a recent announcement from the Calhoun County Circuit Clerk’s office.
Circuit Clerk Kim McCarson said her office in the Calhoun County Courthouse on 12th Street began accepting applications around the beginning of the month and has processed 20 applications since then.
Passports are documents used for international travel. The U.S. State Department recommends that people with family living or traveling abroad, anyone thinking about a foreign vacation or those with a job that could require international travel have a passport.
According to the State Department, more than 130,000 Alabama residents were issued passports in the 2018 fiscal year. Applicants are required to provide proof of citizenship and a photo ID. Fees for passports range from $115 to $145, according to the State Department.
McCarson said she and four other staff members take the applications and send them to the New Orleans Passport Center.
McCarson said residents can submit applications Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as by appointment. According to a news release from the clerk’s office, passport photos can be taken onsite for a $10 fee.
McCarson said the clerk’s office is close to the probate office, which makes it more convenient for those searching for the necessary documents before submitting an application.
Prior to the circuit clerk’s office becoming a site, McCarson said, there were only a few places in Calhoun County that residents could apply for a passport.
“We’re just trying to offer Calhoun Countians another avenue to get their passports,” McCarson said.
According to the State Department, the Anniston and Piedmont post offices are also passport application sites. Hopefully, McCarson said, a third application site would alleviate the demand at the post offices.
“They’ve been appreciative of the fact that we’re doing it,” McCarson said of staff at the Anniston post office.
McCarson said her office has been working to open an application site in the county clerk’s office since September. According to McCarson, staff had to be certified and the office had to pass tests by U.S. Customs.