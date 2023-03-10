 Skip to main content
County changes voting place for Jacksonville’s Nisbet Lake area

The Calhoun County Commission has approved a resolution to change a polling place for residents in the Nisbet Lake area.

Those who live in the area of Jacksonville’s Friendship Baptist Church, on Nisbet Lake Road, will begin voting in the next election at Tredegar Chapel at 1849 Nisbet Lake Road. The location is designated as Beat 6, Box 1. The next state election will be in March of 2024. No reason was given for the change.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 