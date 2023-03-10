County changes voting place for Jacksonville’s Nisbet Lake area

The Calhoun County Commission has approved a resolution to change a polling place for residents in the Nisbet Lake area.
Those who live in the area of Jacksonville’s Friendship Baptist Church, on Nisbet Lake Road, will begin voting in the next election at Tredegar Chapel at 1849 Nisbet Lake Road. The location is designated as Beat 6, Box 1. The next state election will be in March of 2024. No reason was given for the change.
At the beginning of the commissioners’ meeting Thursday, Commission Chairman Fred Wilson asked all the men in the room to stand in honor of Women’s History Month.
“I’ve heard,” he said while smiling, “that behind every woman is a great man,” he said as attendees laughed.
“Last month was Black History Month, and now it is time to honor women,” he added.
In regular business, the commissioners approved the following resolutions:
— Extended a contract for another year to Drivers Choice, Inc., for oil changes and computer-diagnostic assessments for county vehicles and to Alexandria Brake and Muffler Service for maintaining transmissions.
— Entered a contract with Dana Safety Supply, Inc., for the purchase and installation of equipment for the Calhoun County Sheriff Department vehicles.
Prior to the comment period for those in attendance, Commissioner Terry Howell congratulated the city of Anniston and the county for the grand opening of the Anniston Regional Training Center for firefighters and EMA employees and for students.
“This is a big booster and a gold nugget,” Howell said. “Not only will it train local firefighters, but also it will train firefighters from all over.”
Howell also complimented the Calhoun County Animal Control Center’s event to promote the adoption of dogs. Another adoption event is scheduled for March 25 at Pickette’s on McClellan Boulevard.
“Pickette’s may become our designation place for adoption events, and we hope to have it maybe once a month,” he said.
Calhoun County Board of Education Superintendent José Reyes said several building improvement projects were ongoing for schools in Saks, Pleasant Valley, Wellborn, Ohatchee and White Plains. The board is using money that must be allotted by Oct. 22.
Reyes said the Calhoun County Career Academy Open House and Industry Fair is set for March 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. He said that the Saks Middle School, which is closing this fall for regular classes, will be used for creating classrooms for welding, the alternative school, gifted classes, some career tech classes and office space for the nurses and their staff.
Reyes also said the school system has a great relationship with those at the new Anniston Regional Training Center for EMS and firefighter training programs.
