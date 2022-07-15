County Animal Control taking emergency cases only

The Calhoun County Animal Control Center will only be able to accept animals in emergency situations due to high intake levels coupled with staffing shortages, officials said Thursday.
Three former employees of the Calhoun County Animal Control were arrested earlier this week and charged with animal cruelty.
The city of Anniston issued a press release Thursday morning asking for residents’ patience as the animal control center must prioritize emergency situations when addressing reported animal concerns in the city.
At this time, City of Anniston Animal Control Vouchers will only be issued in emergency situations. Each request will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis prior to a voucher being issued.
A voucher is normally issued by the city to residents to surrender an animal at no cost. To learn about the animal control voucher process: https://bit.ly/3Iz8CZk.
The Calhoun County Animal Control Center (3605 Morrisville Rd., Anniston, AL 36201) remains open (Monday - Friday: 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday closed) and staff is available for more information or questions at: 256-241-2929.
For questions or more information on the City of Anniston’s animal control unit, or to report an emergency animal control concern call 256-238-1800.