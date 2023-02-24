 Skip to main content
County 911 board appoints new board member

Calhoun County 911 Emergency Communications District (ECD) announced Thursday a change in its board of commissioners appointees. 

The decision came during the board’s regular meeting Thursday. Replacing Herbert Palmore for District 1 will be Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.