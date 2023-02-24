County 911 board appoints new board member

Calhoun County 911 Emergency Communications District (ECD) announced Thursday a change in its board of commissioners appointees.
The decision came during the board’s regular meeting Thursday. Replacing Herbert Palmore for District 1 will be Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood.
In addition to the appointment of Wood, the board also reappointed retired Anniston police Chief Shane Denham for the second term by the Commission At-Large.
“I’m glad to have Chief Wood appointed to the 911 Board. I’ve known Marcus for many years and he will do a great job. I’m also pleased to have Chief Denham reappointed,” said 911 board chairman and Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks.
Calhoun County 911 director Kevin Jenkins spoke very highly of Wood, boasting of his many accomplishments in the county. He said that Wood is a veteran law enforcement officer who began with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office under former Sheriff Larry Ammerson.
“I’ve worked with Chief Wood in Calhoun County for just over 10 years,” Jenkins said.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Chief Wood and all of his accomplishments, not only at the Sheriff’s Department but certainly in his current role as the head of the police department in Jacksonville,” Jenkins continued.
Wood was chosen to be appointed by Calhoun County District 1 Commissioner Fred Wilson, and then that decision was voted on and approved by the county 911 board, Jenkins said.
“Thankful that Commissioner Wilson chose me as his choice for this appointment, I am looking forward to serving the citizens of Calhoun County and all of our first responders in a different capacity,” Wood said.
“The current board and executive director Kevin Jenkins have done a tremendous job over the years, I’m excited to pitch in and help carry some of that weight,” he continued.
