Cotton crop survives rainy season

ALEXANDRIA — It was cotton-picking time at Trantham Farms on Tuesday as a four-row John Deere gulped up the snow-white tufts in a field along State Farm Road.
Doug Trantham, co-owner of the sprawling farm, stood by a large yellow cotton hauler, awaiting a load from the basket picker as it growled up and down the rows.
Trantham said his crop, despite the extra rain this year, is a good one — even though he had to replant 60 of his 250 acres of cotton in the spring because of, “rain, wet and cold.”
“It hasn't been very detrimental to the cotton crop for us,” Trantham said, who also grows corn, soybeans and wheat.
Trantham said he would normally harvest his cotton in mid-September, but the weather delayed the crop overall.
“This year here, we are nearly in the middle of October, and nobody’s started yet,” Trantham said Monday, the day before he cranked up his cotton picker.
Once harvested, Trantham’s cotton is hauled to Rainbow Gin Company in Blount County, where it’s sold.
As opposed to drought years, which affect everything negatively, wet years for Trantham are not that bad.
“A wet year, it just isolates spots, mud holes, low places, other than that it generally helps, our other crops have been outstanding this year, our corn crop has been outstanding because of the rain, soybeans are going to be pretty good,” he said.
“I’ll take the rain over drought any time,” Trantham said.
Trantham said that farmers to the south near Auburn and points west have had a much wetter year, however, and that has had a detrimental effect on the cotton itself.
“We haven't been getting it so it hasn't really wrecked us yet,” Trantham said.
Too much of a good thing
Steve Brown knows his cotton. Brown is an assistant professor and extension specialist (cotton agronomics) at Auburn University, and like Trantham said this year’s cotton crop was pushed back due to the rains.
“We got a late start, generally in north Alabama since July and much of the state. We've had an abundance of rain, and it’s particularly detrimental when we see rain once the cotton is opening which normally begins in late August but certainly by September and into October,” Brown said.
Brown said that historically the latter half of September and all of October are usually the driest months of the year and is optimum for the cotton harvest but this year was different.
“We don't want rain on open cotton because rainfall is negative to both yield and fiber quality. If one person controls the spigot we might not see rain for a number of days so that we could get the crop out and preserve its quality and yield,” he added said.
Brown said that this year there was an abundance of rainfall into September and even in the early days of October.
“Thankfully, last Friday, we turned the corner,” Brown said.
The wet weather pattern has given way to drier and warm days this week, and farmers across the state are gassing up their cotton pickers to make hay while the sun shines.
Haffey Brooks, deputy commissioner at the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said it has been a difficult year due to the extra rain, but the crop is not a total disaster.
“It has been a challenging year, each year kinda presents its different set of weather challenges, the crop itself kinda got off to a little bit later than normal start and then from a rainfall standpoint it has been a challenging year,” Brooks said.
Planting woes, falling yields
Brown said that according to the USDA, a total of 405,000 acres of cotton were planted in the state this year — down from the 450,000 acres planted last year. In 2019, more than 545,000 acres were planted, he said.
An acre of cotton typically yields 924 pounds, according to the USDA.
Brown said at one point he thought cotton yields in the state would be up.
“I’m sure at one point I thought we would be, but with the rainfall that we’ve had since Labor Day it’s certainly diminished the crop, somewhat especially in south Alabama,” Brown said.
“Parts of southwest Alabama have had rain probably at least, every third or fourth day since July, their crop — I have been down there — has been hurt significantly by the rain,” Brown said.
“It’s kind of discouraging because you know the crop is pretty good. You know when it’s raining it’s hurting it, it’s delaying it, and exposing it to additional weathering, across the state,” Brown said.
Changing markets
Brown said that 25 years ago, about one-fourth of the U.S. cotton crop was exported and the rest was spun in textile mills in the US.
That number has flip-flopped according to Brown who said that today about 20 percent of the U.S. crop is spun and the rest is exported.
“A lot of it is exported from Alabama — the U.S. dominates the world export market,” Brown said.
China, India and Turkey are big buyers of U.S. cotton, he said.
Boll rot and hurricanes
“What we’re up against right now is too much moisture and we’re starting to lose a lot of cotton to boll rot and the seeds are starting to sprout in the cotton lint,” said Andrew Sparks.
Sparks is a regional extension agent with agronomic crops based out of Tuskegee and covers 15 counties in east and central Alabama.
Boll rot is a disease caused by several fungal pathogens which appear as small brown or black dots which later enlarge to cover the entire bolls. Infection spreads to inner tissues and rotting of seeds and lint occurs.
But Sparks is optimistic about the cotton crop as a whole for the state.
“As of right now if we can get some dry weather it looks to be a pretty crop across the state of Alabama,” Sparks said.
Sparks said he has seen other years when mother nature played havoc with the state’s cotton crop.
“Our biggest nemesis down here in the Montgomery area has definitely been the hurricanes and tropical storms,” said Sparks.
Sparks said the last three to four years the storms have really “ramped up” and more storms are making landfall during hurricane season.
Besides boll rot, rain affects the strength and quality of the cotton.
“You lose your strength of the fiber so you lose the grade and therefore you lose how much you’re going to get paid on that cotton,” Sparks said, “You're going to get docked on that cotton because it does not rate a certain standard and so you will not make the money that you probably should have if it would have been a drier year.”
Sparks said the cotton growers and producers in the state need a good crop.
Cotton prices are going up
“We need a good year, the price of cotton is really up right now, we’re over a dollar on December futures right now which hadn't been there in a long time, it’s been a long time since it’s been over a dollar,” Sparks said.
The current price of cotton as of October 12, 2021, was $1.06 per pound according to Macrotrends — a research platform for long-term investors — whereas in March 2020 it was 51 cents per pound.
“That’s good money, really good money for cotton, so hopefully we can have a good crop and they can take advantage of these good prices,” Sparks said in reference to the cotton growers.
Brooks characterized the current situation as not a “huge black eye” based on the current price for the cotton crop and the rally in the cotton market.
“It’s been well needed; it’s the first time in 10 years where we’ve seen prices at these levels for an extended period of time,” Brooks said.