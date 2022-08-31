 Skip to main content
‘Serving time’ in 12-hour shifts

Corrections officers struggle with staffing, long hours

prison chat

A space for prisoners' communication with the outside world is shown at Calhoun County Jail.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

The scene inside the Calhoun County Jail Wednesday morning of last week was a bit fast-paced as corrections officers readied inmates for transport to the courthouse. 

Calhoun County Corrections Officer Sgt. Shyla Mears, 42, stood in the booking area getting the agenda for the day from her commanding officer, Lt. Latonya Chames. On any given day, these women move 150 inmates in some form or fashion; moving them to and from booking, to court, attorney visitation, to medical, or even other facilities. 