Coroner Pat Brown unopposed in election this time

His background in providing emergency medical care, Pat Brown figures, is a good foundation for knowing when that medical care won’t help.
Brown, whom Calhoun County voters first chose as coroner in the elections of 2006, is running for the post again this year — the first election season in which he’ll have no opponent.
Brown, 51, succeeded Bill Partridge, who’s now Oxford’s chief of police. Brown had been in the emergency medical service field before his first election; he has maintained a paramedic license for 30 years.
“Back in 2006, I had worked around EMS and running the death calls and that kind of stuff forever.” He knew the coroner’s post would be vacated that year. “The coroner at the time, Bill Partridge, wasn’t running again. I ran and the rest is kind of history, I guess.”
Brown also holds a degree in Occupational Safety and Health from Jacksonville State University.
The qualifications to be the coroner in Calhoun County consist of being 25 years old and a legal resident. However, Brown said his history in the medical field gives him the qualifications to perform his duties as coroner more effectively.
“By virtue of my medical background, I know what makes the body work,” Brown said. “If you don’t know what makes it work, you certainly can’t tell what makes it not work.”
You can’t be a mechanic if you don’t know what goes on under the hood of a car, Brown said.
Brown said through education and experience, he makes a determination of cause of death after considering multiple factors.
In an interview with The Star he also explained the difference between a coroner and a medical examiner. A medical examiner is a medical doctor who more invasively examines the body, through incisions and the like, by performing an autopsy. Brown said typically an autopsy isn’t performed unless there was some type of criminal event surrounding the death or if a person dies in a vehicle accident where the person who survives is at fault.
He said a family can always request an autopsy be done, if the death doesn’t meet one of the above conditions, but the procedure will be at family expense and through a private facility — not the state’s forensics lab.
Asked what about the job of coroner interested him, Brown prefaced his reply with what others think of the job.
“A lot of people say, ‘Man, I don’t know how you do your job, I couldn’t stand that everyday,’ and it does weigh on you,” Brown said. “But what keeps me interested is I like to help people. Yes, it’s about the person that died, but it’s more about how I can do more for the family.”
Brown said that while it’s the coroner’s job to rule on the official cause of death and the manner of death, that’s only part of it.
The coroner handles a large number of calls in connection with insurance claims, and Calhoun County Commissioner Carolyn Henderson said Brown is the families’ first point of contact after a family has lost a loved one. The commission is responsible for setting the budget for the coroner’s office.
Henderson said at certain times, some of her constituents will call her unsure what to do in a situation where they lose a loved one to COVID.
“They don’t know what they have to do in order to get the insurance if that particular person died at home,” Henderson said. “They have to have the death certificate, and it has to be signed by the coroner. When it’s at the hospital and they pass away, they naturally do it right then.”
Henderson said Brown always acts quickly in those situations and has proven himself dependable — even on his off days.
Henderson has been a Calhoun County commissioner since September 2020 upon appointment to the position by Gov. Kay Ivey. She succeeded her husband, Eli, who had died the previous month. Carolyn Henderson said she’s known Brown for 30 years and “loves him like a son.”
“My husband and I both knew him and we just kind of thought of him as a part of the family,” Henderson said. “I’ve worked closely with him and my husband did too but he’s the type of guy that if he can do anything to help the people of Calhoun County, he’s right there. He’s got a great heart.”
Henderson said Brown has the full support of the county commissioners office.
“He’s just always right there if you need him,” Henderson said. “And I’m so glad he doesn't have an opponent. I think he deserves that and I think he deserves to be in this office.”