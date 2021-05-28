Coosa Riverkeeper swim guide reopened for 2021

Coosa Riverkeeper will begin releasing weekly water quality test results every Friday at noon for the next 15 weeks, keeping swimmers and rivergoers up-to-date on safety at more than 40 locations in Alabama.
The guide is already live at coosariver.org/swimguide, where results are presented in two ways: One is a chart with scientific data about bacteria, oxygenation and water temperature, the other an interactive map with a simple stoplight system to show safety.
A red dot on the map means a high concentration of e.coli at the sample site (and that it’s best to stay out of the water), yellow denotes moderate e.coli that could infect any open cuts or wounds, and a green dot means the water is safe for swimming.
It’s important to remember that the results are a snapshot of conditions when samples were taken. Follow Coosa Riverkeeper via Instagram, Twitter or Facebook to keep up with announcements about water quality and safety.