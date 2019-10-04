The days of temperatures in northeastern Alabama burning past record highs may soon come to a close, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.
“We’re forecasting a gradual cooldown in the next few days,” said Gerald Satterwhite, a meteorologist at the service’s Calera office.
That cooldown, however, will come after yet another record high in Anniston on Friday. Temperatures reached 98 degrees, breaking the previous record of 94 set in 1954.
“Another record high,” Satterwhite said. “That’s eight or nine days in a row now.”
A weekend in the low 90s will give way to a cold front that could bring rain and temperatures with highs in the low 80s next week, according to Satterwhite.
“It will still be above normal this weekend, with noticeably cooler temperatures starting Monday into the week,” Satterwhite said.