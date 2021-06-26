Concert in new venue brings back old-time gospel comfort

ALEXANDRIA — A gospel concert at the Life Central Amphitheater in Alexandria attracted more than 500 people Saturday night to hear two award-winning acts.
The spacious amphitheater, which was completed last year, is located behind Covenant Life Ministries. Saturday’s concert was the second one held at the venue but the facility has been used for other groups, according to the church’s pastor, Dennis Smith.
“This is a community and area venue that will be good for other churches and other ministries and organizations,” Smith said before the concert began.
Two large video monitors on each side of the stage gave concert-goers in the 13-tiered seating area plenty of close-up views of the performers.
Andrea Wilson, a volunteer, said the amphitheater had been slated to open in 2019 but was delayed to weather. Once it was ready for business in 2020 the pandemic hit and the first assembly was a church service, not a show.
“We were able to hold church here when all of the other churches were having to close, we had 250 people come out on Sunday, we were able to spread out and be safe,” said Wilson.
Wilson said that the attraction of gospel music is possibly nostalgia.
“It just makes people feel comforted, it brings back memories of simpler times, it’s a summer event, it’s outdoors, it's just sort of a Southern tradition,” said Wilson, “I think everybody just enjoys being outdoors and listening to things that remind them of happy times.”
At 7 p.m. The Isaacs — a bluegrass-type gospel group — started their performance much to the appreciation of the crowd who often raised their hands skyward. The Isaacs blended harmonies with a solid rhythm section with various guitars and a mandolin.
Linda Bush and her husband from Ohatchee had brought their lawn chairs to watch the concert. Bush said she enjoys the way gospel music is presented.
“I love it. The message that it sends and the option to receive the message through words and music,” said Bush.
Bush said she loved the amphitheater as well.
“It’s an outreach that is not out in the community very much, Covenant Life is the first one in this community to have an outreach like this,” said Bush.
Bo Batey said he and his wife listen to contemporary Christian music often and his entire family enjoys gospel music because of the assurance it provides.
“It assures us of God's promise and love for us,” said Batey.