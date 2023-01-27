 Skip to main content
A funeral for Jessie

Community turns out to honor memory of slain 6-year-old

U.S. 431 north of Anniston and neighboring streets near Anniston Memorial Funeral Home were lined with rows of cars and motorcycles for the funeral procession for Jessie Taylor McCormack on Friday.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

A massive show of love and respect from the community marked the funeral of Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old boy from Alexandria who died last week from suspected child abuse.

After a fundraiser to purchase the boy a gravestone by the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home spread across social media, many came to pay their respects Friday afternoon at the funeral home and at Edgemont Cemetery.

A toy truck lies atop a bed of flowers at the grave site.
Alexandria Elementary honors Jessie McCormack

Alexandria Elementary School students  wore orange on Friday in honor of their fellow student Jessie Taylor McCormack. Orange was the favorite color of the six-year-old who was laid to rest Friday afternoon.
Weaver High honors Jessie McCormack

Weaver High School students joined others throughout Calhoun County who wore orange on Friday in honor of Alexandria Elementary School student Jessie Taylor McCormack. Orange was the favorite color of the six-year-old who was laid to rest Friday afternoon.
Oxford Middle School students joined others throughout Calhoun County who wore orange on Friday in honor of Alexandria Elementary School student Jessie Taylor McCormack. Orange was the favorite color of the six-year-old who was laid to rest Friday afternoon.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.