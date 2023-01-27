Community turns out to honor memory of slain 6-year-old

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Alexandria Elementary School students wore orange on Friday in honor of their fellow student Jessie Taylor McCormack. Orange was the favorite color of the six-year-old who was laid to rest Friday afternoon.
Weaver High School students joined others throughout Calhoun County who wore orange on Friday in honor of Alexandria Elementary School student Jessie Taylor McCormack. Orange was the favorite color of the six-year-old who was laid to rest Friday afternoon.
Oxford Middle School students joined others throughout Calhoun County who wore orange on Friday in honor of Alexandria Elementary School student Jessie Taylor McCormack. Orange was the favorite color of the six-year-old who was laid to rest Friday afternoon.
A massive show of love and respect from the community marked the funeral of Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old boy from Alexandria who died last week from suspected child abuse.
After a fundraiser to purchase the boy a gravestone by the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home spread across social media, many came to pay their respects Friday afternoon at the funeral home and at Edgemont Cemetery.
U.S. 431 north of Anniston and neighboring streets were lined with rows of cars and motorcycles, with many in attendance wearing orange-colored clothing to show solidarity with McCormack’s school colors.
Over eight motorcycle clubs from the area were represented, as were police and fire departments and many other community organizations.
“We always try to back, as much as we can, any child. Sometimes it’s kind of hard, but we try to do charitable events, and give back to the community,” Bradley Smith, with Hades’ Hounds motorcycle group who was present at the funeral.
Inside the funeral home chapel, the pews were packed with mourners and its altar was similarly packed with flowers for the boy.
An emotionally delivered eulogy brought many in the audience to tears, as they were reminded that little Jessie McCormack was no longer in pain.
The boy’s situation became known to local authorities after his father, Joshua D. Clark, 29, of Anniston, had taken an unconscious Jessie to RMC on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Hospital staff noticed the child was severely bruised and they called law enforcement; police questioned Clark and charged him with aggravated child abuse.
Jessie was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he later succumbed to his injuries. Clark’s charge was changed to capital murder and he remains in Calhoun County Jail without bond.
Friday, many who were not present at the funeral took to social media to show support, changing their profile pictures to a single empty white chair with an orange background, to symbolize the empty seat Jessie would no longer be able to fill.
Many in local schools, such as Oxford Middle School, Jacksonville High School, Weaver High School and Alexandria’s schools wore orange Friday to pay their respects for the boy.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.