Commissioners hear complaints on golf property, gunfire

Tall grass and loud gunfire formed the substance of residents’ complaints directed at the Calhoun County Commission during its meeting Thursday.

During the public comments segment, Ronnie Cofield told the commissioners their nuisance declaration against him as the deed holder of the 133-acre Indian Oaks Golf Course is unfair. Even though Cofield, a resident of Indian Oaks, holds the deed, he is not in possession of the course — the board of Indian Oaks bought the property from him in June of 2015, but has not finished paying for it; problems with that arrangement have resulted in litigation between the two parties. The board shut the facility down to golfers in December 2021.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 