Commissioners hear complaints on golf property, gunfire

Tall grass and loud gunfire formed the substance of residents’ complaints directed at the Calhoun County Commission during its meeting Thursday.
During the public comments segment, Ronnie Cofield told the commissioners their nuisance declaration against him as the deed holder of the 133-acre Indian Oaks Golf Course is unfair. Even though Cofield, a resident of Indian Oaks, holds the deed, he is not in possession of the course — the board of Indian Oaks bought the property from him in June of 2015, but has not finished paying for it; problems with that arrangement have resulted in litigation between the two parties. The board shut the facility down to golfers in December 2021.
“Basically, you want the commission to hold the owners responsible for not cutting grass,” said commission chairman Fred Wilson, addressing Cofield and referring to the board members.
Cofield’s argument against being held responsible for the condition of the property — tall grass and weeds — was reinforced by Larry Hensley, who also spoke at the meeting. He owns two houses that back up to the golf courses, as do many other houses in the Indian Oaks subdivision.
“It’s not fair to hold the person responsible who doesn’t own it,” Hensley said.
The commissioners took no action on the matter and referred Cofield to County Administrator Mark Tyner after the meeting adjourned.
Jacksonville resident Joe Price talked to commissioners about the shooting range owned by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Association and the sounds of gunfire that originate from that location.
“I live one mile from the range,” Price said, “and I’ve been hearing a lot of gunfire, but not the standard for muffled firing but by the semi-automatic weapons and rifles.”
Price said he is particularly concerned about such noisy weapons being fired on Sundays.
The range is called the Greenleaf Lodge and Shooting Range in east Jacksonville.
The commissioners will refer the matter to county attorney Gloria Floyd. After the meeting, no one from the sheriff’s office was available for a response on the matter.
Audrey Maxwell, tourism director of the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce, said Alabama is the only state in the nation to host an upcoming training session for hotel owners and managers.
“We are excited about the training,” she said, adding that the chamber will be promoting a “restaurant week” in August and working with Oxford Performing Arts Center to promote the Rubato Music Festival for pianists.
Prior to hearing the public comments, the board addressed matters of routine business.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.