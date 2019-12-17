Commissioners consider cheaper $7 million jail plan

Calhoun County commissioners got a look Tuesday at a new plan for improving the overcrowded county jail, and at the plan’s estimated $7 million price tag.
That cost is less than a third of the $25 million to $35 million architects and officials said earlier proposals would have cost. Still, commissioners must figure out where to get the $7 million. Commission Chairman Tim Hodges said they will approach local lawmakers about help from the Legislature to accomplish the proposals presented by architects Tuesday, but weren’t counting on it.
“They’ve always told us in the past, come up with a plan. We’ve done our part,” Hodges said. “We’re going to lay it out like we did today to them, and we’re going to give them the opportunity to tell us yes, no, or they can come up with some of their creative ways of getting things done.”
Officials have for years sought solutions to overcrowding and understaffing at the 33-year-old jail. The facility opened in 1986, designed to hold up to 200 inmates and to comply with an agreement that ended a federal lawsuit over what were called “inhumane” conditions in the previous jail.
Since then, the jail’s capacity has been increased, though not enough to keep up with a growing population of inmates. In 2018 the county moved all female inmates to the city of Anniston’s newer jail, while the city’s male inmates moved to the county jail and the Sheriff’s Office began operating both locations. Still, the county jail held 414 men on Tuesday, which Sheriff Matthew Wade said was over capacity; 77 women were in the city’s jail, which will hold up to 112, he said. Those inmates are mostly defendants awaiting trial and people serving out jail sentences for misdemeanor crimes, with some convicted felons awaiting transport to state prisons.
Officials at Tuesday’s meeting said they were hoping to avoid another court order.
“We don’t want to get some kind of federal intervention and they tell us how to do it, because then we don’t have a choice,” Hodges said after the meeting.
The preliminary plans presented by Mike Rutland of Montgomery architecture firm JMR+H and Anniston’s Jay Jenkins on Tuesday focused on three areas of improvement at the jail deemed critical: changes to the booking area, where inmates process into and out of custody; upgrades to the control tower overlooking the jail’s main inmate housing area; and a new medical wing, at $4.27 million, the most expensive portion of the proposal.
Wade said about 50 of the jail’s inmates on Tuesday had psychiatric or mental health issues, and they and other inmates with medical needs would be better served with the proposed upgrades.
“People want to grouse about taxpayer dollars until it’s their loved one in the jail, and then they want to make sure they’re taken care of. We try to accomplish that,” Wade said. “If they’re not taken care of, if something happens to them, it costs even more.”
In the jail’s booking area, the flow of inmates into the facility and the ability of jailers to watch over them would be improved. Wade described the two-hour process of booking an inmate now as “very chaotic” and “dangerous” for inmates and staff.
The preliminary plans laid out by Rutland and Jenkins would add space for between 75 and 120 inmates, depending on how the Sheriff’s Office uses the space. The medical wing, Wade said, would likely require the addition of a staff member to monitor inmates held there.
Wade credited the commission for helping to address the jail’s other chronic problem: understaffing. Commissioners have approved a pay increase that will increase the starting hourly wage for corrections officers to $14 beginning Jan. 1, he said.
Tuesday’s proposed plans would keep female inmates at the city’s jail. Commissioner Lee Patterson said he would support adding a new female wing at the county’s jail similar to the proposed new medical wing.
“I’ve got no problem with us looking at another $4 (million) to $5 million to do a complete female wing,” Patterson said.
Hodges said he’s looked at the possibility of a $5 million bond issue to help finance the project, though the source of money to repay those borrowed funds has yet to be nailed down.
The county’s voters helped the commission in the 1980s build the existing jail for about $7 million ($16.4 million in today’s dollars, adjusting for inflation) by approving a special, 18-month, 1 percent sales tax. Commissioner Eli Henderson on Tuesday proposed something similar, suggesting that voters could support a new 1 percent sales tax, which he said could raise $12 million in a year.
“A one-cent sales tax for one year would solve this problem, and then you’d take it off the books,” Henderson said.
Among other potential sources: the federal government, whose law enforcement agencies might resume housing inmates at the county jail once the upgrades add capacity. Federal inmates were sent elsewhere in 2018 as the county’s crowding problems compounded. Hodges said payments to house federal inmates could bring in between $200,000 and $300,000 per year, perhaps half the annual cost to repay a 10- to 15-year bond.
“That’s a pretty good bang for your buck,” Hodges said.
He suggested after Tuesday’s meeting that one thing the Legislature could do to help is require Calhoun County’s city governments to chip in.
“It’s not fair for the county to foot the bill when these inmates are coming from these municipalities that we’ve not had anything to do with,” Hodges said.