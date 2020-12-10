Commissioners approve waste management plan

Calhoun County approved submission of its 10-year plan for solid waste management, a requirement scheduled by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Thursday morning.
According to Steve Kelly, owner of Kelly Engineering in Montgomery, ADEM requires counties and municipalities throughout Alabama to create a system to identify the origin and volume of solid waste generated in the county and create a plan to transport and dispose of it. The county presently has no solid waste landfill, Kelly said, but there are nearly 20 landfills that include Calhoun County and its municipalities in their service areas, he explained, negating the need for one to be constructed locally. The county is also required to clean up illegal dump sites, though Kelly said that need is being met between the county and ADEM.
“Projecting over the next 10 years, the county is in really good shape as far as collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste,” Kelly said during the meeting.
The engineer was the only speaker during a public hearing for the plan before the commission began to tackle a lengthy meeting agenda built up over the last month, with one meeting having been skipped to make way for Thanksgiving.
During its meeting, the County Commission also:
— Accepted various bids; from Combined Public Communications to provide inmate phone and video visitation at the Calhoun County Jail for three years; from Standard Roofing to reroof the Calhoun County Courthouse for a total of $609,225; from Harbor Enterprises for construction of community safe rooms and storm shelters for $63,510 or $81,635, depending on shelter size.
— Contracted with veterinarian Roy Morring of Hanceville for vet service for the Animal Control Center over the next three years, with the option to renew for two more years.
— Maintained a postage reimbursement arrangement with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office; the agreement goes back to 1997, according to the resolution maintaining the agreement, with the secretary’s office acting as the county’s agent in mailing election notices.
— Purchased two lots adjoining Blue Mountain Community Center for $11,433 to make room for more parking, according to county attorney Gloria Floyd.
— Declared surplus a 1990 model International 3000 school bus, a 1991 Dodge Ram truck and a 2012 Moffet forklift.
— Entered a three-year agreement with Syscon for database storage and access for the county probate office and search software licenses for various departments.
— Closed on a bond issue for $4.6 million to improve the county jail and build an agricultural arena on Bynum Leatherwood Road.
— Leased a baler for corrugated containers from Waste Recycling, Inc. of Decatur, for $150 per month and exclusive purchase rights for WRI for the baled containers.
— Continued an agreement with the city of Anniston to accept animals at the Animal Control Center for $100 per animal, the same price as before.
— Designated BB&T as the county depository through Dec. 2021 and made arrangements for a credit card point of sale system for the Animal Control Center through that bank.
— Reappointed William Jackson to the Calhoun County Community Punishment and Corrections board of directors. Jackson’s term was set to end Dec. 31.
— Allowed resubdivision of the Colony at Jamestown, a subdivision near Choccolocco Road, east of Anniston, after the county engineering department approved the request.
The commission’s Dec. 24 meeting has been canceled. Its next meeting is Jan. 14.