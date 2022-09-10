 Skip to main content
CALHOUN COUNTY

Commissioners acquire two pieces of property, adopt budget

Public land owned by Calhoun County has grown a bit, thanks to two pieces of property acquired by the County Commission. One is a gift from the Jacksonville Industrial Board and the other was purchased from three landowners.

Calhoun County Commission chairman Lee Patterson announced at Thursday’s meeting that one-sixth of an acre is being added to the county’s Ladiga Trail Landing Park, which is located on the Alexandria-Jacksonville Road. The landing is used by walkers and bikers as a place to park their cars before entering the trail.