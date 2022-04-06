Commission candidate forum scheduled for Thursday

The first of five political forums organized by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Committee is scheduled to be held Thursday, April 7, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
Thursday’s event will feature the candidates seeking election to the Calhoun County Commission and is open to the public.
The forums are being held in conjunction with the Calhoun County Democratic Party, the Calhoun County Republican Party and the Cheaha Republican Women’s Club.
The Anniston Star is also a co-sponsor and plans to provide a live, streaming feed of Thursday’s forum on Facebook Live.
James Mullinax, chairman of the Chamber’s Public Affairs committee, said the goals of hosting the forums are to provide a fair and equitable chance to candidates to address the issues and allow voters the chance to go to the polls with better information about the candidates and issues under consideration.
“These questions were chosen from those submitted by voters and crafted by a balanced panel of three people — one holding a Republican philosophy, one with a Democratic philosophy, and one with a more moderate view,” Mullinax said. “These questions have been designed in a way that represents countywide issues which affect every county resident — not any specific area or region — and that forces the necessity of an answer to the question. The questions will demand an answer and a position.”
Four other forums have been scheduled by the Chamber over the next several weeks.
Candidates for the state Senate seat have been invited to participate Thursday, April 21, at the Oxford Civic Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
U.S. Senate candidates have been invited to participate Monday, April 25, at the Oxford Civic Center beginning at 5: 30 p.m.
District 40 state House candidates have been invited to participate Tuesday, April 26, at the Jacksonville Community Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Candidates for the state House District 29 seat have been invited to participate Tuesday, May 10, at the Piedmont High School cafeteria beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“I’ve always said voting is not just a privilege,” Mullinax added. “It’s an obligation you must take seriously, because of the people who gave their lives in order to provide the freedom to choose who leads us. If you don’t take the time to educate yourself about the candidates and the issues before you vote, you are letting those people down who gave their lives in order to give you that opportunity.”