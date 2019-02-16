County officials have been working since September to alleviate overcrowding problems in county jails by releasing some inmates.
The Calhoun County Commission agreed to a memorandum of understanding to allot $94,587 to the Calhoun County Community Punishment and Correction Authority during a meeting Thursday for its Pre-Trial Release Program.
County Commissioner Tim Hodges said the Alabama Department of Corrections previously awarded the county a $478,000 grant to help solve the overcrowding issue, and the $94,587 came from that grant.
Hodges said the program is primarily geared towards inmates charged with nonviolent offenses who are unable to afford bond.
“It’s the lower-level ones that don’t need to be sitting in jail. They need to be earning an income,” Hodges said. “Child support, misdemeanor possession, bond revocation. Those are a few examples.”
Circuit Judge Brian Howell said candidates for the program should also have little to no prior criminal background.
According to Community Corrections director Bill Robison, the inmate release program began last September and the money will cover the program’s expenses for the entirety of the 2019 fiscal year, ending on Sept. 30 of this year.
Robison said the Calhoun County District Attorney’s office is responsible for identifying a list of inmates who might be eligible for early release each month. The criminal history and backgrounds of those inmates, Robison said, are reviewed by the office of Circuit Judge Howell before they are approved.
Once they are approved, Robison said, the inmates will be interviewed by Community Corrections before being released on recognizance. Robison said the newly released inmates will be required to regularly check back with Community Corrections, which helps them reintegrate into society.
If they’ve been booked on a drug-related offense, Howell says he wants to get those inmates into a residential rehabilitation facility, receiving outpatient treatment or receiving counseling as soon as possible.
According to Howell, the inmate’s income level is not taken into consideration.
“If they’re able to make bond, they typically bond out within three to five days,” Howell said.
Howell said most of the inmates who have been selected for the program have accepted, but a couple have declined.
“Once they get out, we tell them they will have to find a job and they will be drug tested,” Howell said.
Efforts to reach the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for additional details about the program were unsuccessful.
Hodges said the jail population last summer was in the upper 600s. While there are now about 500 inmates, Hodges said, the jail is still overcrowded.
“We have a 36-year-old jail that’s built for 350 to 375,” Hodges said.
Additionally, Hodges said a lower number of inmates will decrease the jail’s financial expenses.
“You’ve got to feed them, clothe them, pay for medical care and transportation to and from the courthouse,” Hodges said.
Hodges said Calhoun County is one of the first counties in the state to implement this program.
“I feel like it’ll set the path for other counties,” Hodges said.
So far, Robison said, more than 40 inmates have been released. By the end of September, Hodges said, he would like to see that number increased to 100.