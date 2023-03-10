 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Clean-up command

train clean up

Cleanup of the train derailment in eastern Calhoun County was back up and running Friday afternoon after operations had halted most of the day to allow the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the incident. Photographed above, local law enforcement and Norfolk Southern workers set up a command post at a church near the derailment site. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said Friday morning that cleanup operations could not continue until the NTSB had concluded its investigation. Wade said the sheriff’s office has placed deputies throughout the area in strategic locations to show a law enforcement presence and to ensure none of the equipment is tampered with. According to the Calhoun County EMA, as cleanup continues, ‘the work will be 24/7 until complete.’ Residents of the cleanup area have been told they might hear more noise as a result. The Norfolk Southern derailment occurred around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. There were no injuries and there’ve been no hazardous after-effects.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.