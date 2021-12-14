City and county leaders on board for ecotourism

The Calhoun County Commissioners are known for their efforts to make ecotourism a viable force in the local economy.
J.D. Hess has been a commissioner for 27 years and has been a part of the creation of attractions in all five districts of the county.
“I do nothing by myself,” Hess said. “When we talk about tourism, there is 100 percent support from the other commissioners, regardless of who leads the charge. We go through our list of projects, choose the best ones and move forward.”
Each of the five districts in Calhoun County has attractions for ecotourists, although not all of them are along the Alabama 21 corridor.
Examples include the Janney Furnace Park and Museum in Ohatchee, picturesque farms in White Plains and Iron City, mountain views along Alabama 9 from Iron City to Piedmont, Alexandria’s Community Center and Park, the Expo Building and Ag Center in Saks, the Coosa River and the Neely Henry Dam with a recreation area nearby.
Beyond specific projects, though, unity among the commissioners is an example of what it will take to maximize the benefits of ecotourism.
“Whenever a project is decided upon in one of the districts,” Hess said, “all five commissioners realize its economic input to the entire county.”
Dozens of movers and shakers in all areas of the county contribute to ecotourism in dozens of ways — from the neighbor who places a bench along the Ladiga Trail to the organizer who creates hiking or running groups.
For this report, each mayor along the Alabama corridor listed some of their past and current projects, and each listed future projects.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker:
Piedmont has Terrapin Creek, its Aquatic Center, a new golf driving range, a new handicapped-accessible gazebo in historic downtown, refurbished and new historical signs, the Eubanks Welcome Center and many new features at Veterans Park, including a new pavilion.
The city has painted crosswalks on the Ladiga Trail, and there are historic cemeteries, the Chief Ladiga Campground, the natural spring near the Aquatic Center, the Roberts House and Museum, the Open Spaces Sacred Places Park, the Arts and Entertainment program and the Duggar Mountain Road.
The Piedmont Hikers group hosts frequent events.
Future projects include new downtown planters, outdoor tables, seating areas, more sidewalks and completion of the Depot Museum renovation.
“I appreciate our natural resources and the assets we have,” said Baker. Also, I appreciate that our citizens and visitors come here. We want to do our part to make sure our county’s ecotourism assets grow.”
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis:
Weaver has a new splash pad as well as a bike repair station on the Ladiga Trail and a place for people to safely park their bicycles.
Weaver Park has a skateboard area, a landscaped disc golf course, and a repaved Ladiga Trail section. The new fire station is located near the trail and its personnel are available to assist trail users with any emergency.
The city has a Heritage Festival each fall, movie nights throughout the year, and Music-in-the-Park nights. The restrooms at the park are now open longer hours. All lights in the park and parking lots are of the brighter LED style, while the Buckhorn Lake area has a refurbished walking trail and a playground.
As for the future, the mayor and city council recently accepted bids for new modular restrooms near the Ladiga Trail. The mayor wants to cultivate more retail growth, especially family-style restaurants, on Weaver’s section of Alabama 21 between Anniston and Jacksonville.
“We hope to add signage on the Ladiga Trail directing trail users to the retail shops in the downtown area, and we plan to attract ecotourists in other ways,” said Willis.
Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith:
Jacksonville repaired a sink hole on the Ladiga Trail, and created the Chief Ladiga Park Landing. In addition to maintaining “pocket parks,” the city has also improved the Germania Springs complex, revitalized the Jacksonville Square and created a disc golf course. The Train Depot center restrooms are open to tourists. There are sports fields and walking trails throughout the city and a dog park at Germania Springs.
The city has a “Human Foosball Court” and has extended the Creekside Trails. There is a pond at the Public Safety Complex and long-range views from Chimney Peak Mountain.
Future projects include extension of the Chief Ladiga Trail to Greenleaf Street, SW3, and completion of the Frog Town Creekside Park and creation of a splash pad.
“We are excited that Jacksonville is a destination site,” said Smith. “The revitalization of our downtown, the quick access to the Ladiga Trail, coupled with new businesses, events and friendly people, continue to make Jacksonville a great place to live, work and visit.”
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper:
Anniston has come a long way from the days when the shining star of public recreation consisted of a swimming pool for white residents that opened in 1941 in Zinn Park.
Today, says the mayor, Anniston has theCamp McClellan Horse Trails, West 15th Street Trail and Satcher Park, a walking trail with exercise stations.
There are multiple city parks and community centers and a tennis and basketball court at Norwood Hodges Community Center and Walking Trail. There’s the Ag Center/Expo Building, a trailhead to Coldwater Mountain Bike Trails and the Longleaf Botanical Gardens Walking Trail. McClellan has a sports complex consisting of soccer and softball fields, as well as the Aquatic and Fitness Center that was essentially bolted on to the Army’s old Miller Gym.
The Anniston Museum and Gardens boasts the wooded peace of Lagarde Park and walking trail. The Bains Gap Trails and waterfall and Woodland Park’s sports complex are popular attractions. Centennial Memorial Park and Freedom Riders National Monument are popular in-town destinations, while the Michael Tucker campground area caters to cyclists at the southern terminus of the Chief Ladiga Trail.
Located in the Anniston area are Camp Lee, the Scenic Drive RV Park and Campground, and Hillabee and Sam Hamner watersheds. The city has Pine Hill and the city golf courses.
In the future, Anniston leaders hope to follow through with the Freedom Riders Training Institute and complete the Freedom Riders Museum. It plans to expand the trails at the Anniston Museums and Gardens area.
“Generally speaking,” Draper said, “we recognize how important ecotourism is and how beautiful and great our outdoor recreational activities are. We mayors and commissioners meet regularly and place an emphasis on regional ecotourism. Also, we want to keep people here overnight.”
Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory:
Hobson City has the historic J.R. Striplin Park dating back to the early 1900s with historical markers. The Hobson City Memorial Gardens holds slaves’ graves that date back to 1882, even before the town was incorporated in 1899. The cemetery is on the Alabama Historical Commission's Register of Historic Cemeteries. The Hobson City Museum for the Study of African American History and Culture has artifacts showing how black residents worked, played, worshiped, created homes and educated children.
Hobson City has a few historic buildings recognized by the state and hosts the annual Founder’s Day Festival each August.
One day the town plans to improve the J.R. Striplin Park, refurbish the signage in the park and add a water fountain. It hopes to improve the walking trail at the park and continuing enhancing the Hobson City Museum.
“We want to create a sense of serenity at the park where people can watch the waterfall and other features,” McCrory said. “Also, we want to add Juneteenth to our annual events.”
Oxford Mayor Alton Craft:
Oxford has the Coldwater Mountain Bike Trail, multiple city parks, the Oxford Veterans Memorial Park, Coldwater Creek, Oxford Lake and its playground, Oxford Civic Center, Choccolocco Park’s lake and its proximity to Choccolocco Creek, playground, and sports complex.
There’s the new Choccolocco Creek Nature Center and the new nature trail and pavilion, Choccolocco Kayak, sport fields and other walking trails throughout the city. It has the Cider Ridge Golf Course.
As for the future, Oxford officials hope to get the train depot renovated and enhance the Choccolocco Creek Nature Center. The mayor hopes the county will link with Lincoln and create a Bassmaster’s trail to include Logan Martin Lake, the Henry Neely Dam, Weiss Lake and Wedowee Lake.
“We are working on the new Civil Conservation Corps Trail. It is to begin on McIntosh Road and will run to the Mt. Cheaha trails for hiking and biking,” said Craft, who emphasized the need to take advantage of the eight-county area around Mt. Cheaha.
“The state park holds a 600-person capacity, and we need it to be 6,000. Ecotourism will grow if we continue to have the numbers. We all share Mt. Cheaha, and it can be the hub of tourism, with Skyline Drive, the Pinhoti and the state park. We need to link trails so they touch the mountain and crisscross over it.”