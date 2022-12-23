Choccolocco residents learn of resolution to malodorous situation

Not every business can deal in baking cookies and pies, said Calhoun County District 2 Commissioner Danny Shears.
Shears was addressing a large room full of Choccolocco area residents at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Tuesday night who were desperate to find out more about the aroma of animal waste that had been affecting their rural lives.
The latest news for them, though, according to Shears, is that the smell should soon be gone.
Shears said he started getting calls about it in September. It was learned that a local company called FITCO, which manufactures dog food in Calhoun County, had contracted a waste management company called Cherokee Environmental to dispose of the company’s byproducts.
When chicken is cooked down, and cooked down again and again, the sludge that’s left behind is actually a nutrient rich biodegradable agent that local farmers can use as fertilizer.
So Cherokee Environmental put it to that use. The company contracted with a local farmer in the Choccolocco area to dump the waste — thereby getting rid of it for FITCO and helping the farmer save money on fertilizer.
Shears and Calhoun County code enforcement officer Reggie Stewart said they don’t know who the farmer is.
Once the plan was implemented, the result of this business decision became clear to residents. Their children couldn’t play outside. Residents reported the smell sticking to their clothing after only being outside for a couple of minutes. According to Jackie Bentley, pastor of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, it interrupted the daily lives of those who lived there.
“There’s a subdivision that’s right down the road out here that has 1,200 people in it. They couldn’t go out in their yards on the hot days because of the odor being so bad,” Bentley said.
Cherokee Environmental spokesman Ricky Turner didn’t want to comment for the record about the issue when called by an Anniston Star reporter Thursday.
“I would not be able to comment on the issue because I don’t trust the press to report it honestly,” Turner said.
Bentley said the community first thought it was chicken manure. However, they soon realized it was something much more significant.
“It stayed with you more than the two or three days (people) talked about with chickens,” Bentley said.
The smell lingered through air conditioned rooms and would even track into people’s garages from their tires picking it up on the road.
“FITCO, in their defense, they do several things at the plant to help cut down on that odor. And then also Cherokee Environmental, they do things to cut down on odor, one of them being spreading lime after they put the stuff down,” Shears said.
Shears called Bentley last Friday and asked if he and Stewart could use Bentley’s church to hold a community meeting to discuss what was being done about it. He happily obliged.
“Of course. Our community is one that’s most affected by it,” Bentley said.
Addressing the residents Tuesday, Shears said that at first his and Stewart’s hands were tied, legally speaking. There is no county-enforceable law on odor, so there was nothing they could do, and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) had issued Cherokee Environmental a permit to allow it to dump at that site.
But the squeaky wheel gets the grease. Residents, Shears and Stewart began working with ADEM representatives to put pressure on the environmental company as the odor was becoming a significant concern.
Multiple inspections later, ADEM found seven different code violations on various unrelated issues, and cited the company for those violations. After a time, Shears was able to speak with Turner from Cherokee Environmental and he said they were done.
“He told me today — he said, ‘We’re done. We’re going to move our equipment in the next two or three days,’” Shears said, citing the spokesman. “He said, ‘We’ve heard all we need to hear. We’re moving out.’”
Turner, Shears said, said the company would be ceasing operations at that particular dump site and moving the dump spot to a rural spot somewhere farther south close to Wedowee.
“After talking with the General Manager at FITCO and with Mr. Turner at Cherokee Environmental Services, I am convinced that these two gentlemen and their respective companies really did try to do most everything in their power to control the odor of the waste that was being spread across the farmland. In this particular instance, however, it was just too close to a neighborhood,” Shears stated in a text message.