Choccolocco residents learn of resolution to malodorous situation

Shears speaks

Calhoun County Commissioner Danny Shears speaks to Choccolocco residents during a community meeting on Tuesday at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Behind him is Calhoun County code enforcement officer Reggie Stewart.

Not every business can deal in baking cookies and pies, said Calhoun County District 2 Commissioner Danny Shears. 

Shears was addressing a large room full of Choccolocco area residents at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Tuesday night who were desperate to find out more about the aroma of animal waste that had been affecting their rural lives.