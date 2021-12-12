Choccolocco residents enjoy Christmas gathering

Georgia Calhoun, a lifelong resident of the Choccolocco community, trusted that the rain would go away by 6 p.m. Saturday evening, and it did. She and other members of the New Prospect Baptist Church and the Choccolocco Heritage Society were therefore able to host a Christmas party and tree lighting event for the area.
About 40 members of the community came together to hear the youth choir from the New Hope Baptist Church and White Plains High School Band director, Sarah Freeman, play carols on her saxophone. Both led those present in Christmas songs, and Calhoun County Commissioner Danny Shears spoke.
“In the next two to three weeks, turn the holidays into holy-days,” Shears said. “With all the hustle, cooking and stress, pause from time to time and give thanks that our Savior was born.”
Afterward, he offered prayers for the residents of states such as Illinois and Kentucky who are suffering from the devastation of Saturday’s tornados. Those who were gathered walked across the parking lot to the restored former school building built in 1876.
“It is important that we bring the community members together and learn from each other,” Calhoun said. “We need to preserve the history of the Choccolocco area. It is growing, and you never know who you may need.”
Shears helped Calhoun by printing flyers for the event. When asked who distributed them, she chuckled and said, “My ninety-one-year-old self.”