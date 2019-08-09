After nearly two decades at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Jon Garlick is set to retire next month.
Current and former leaders at the Sheriff’s Office described Garlick as a compassionate law enforcement officer who used his background in counseling to help change the way law enforcement agencies around the state handle crisis situations.
“I’m very proud of the individuals I’ve been able to help,” Garlick said. “I can say I’ve talked people out of hurting themselves and gotten them the help they needed.”
But retirement won’t just be rest and relaxation for Garlick. The outgoing chief deputy said he plans to start his own counseling and consultation practice, drawing from his experience with law enforcement, counseling and accounting.
Through his practice, Garlick said, he hopes to provide businesses with training on everything from active-shooter situations and fraud investigations to handling difficult people. He also plans to do assessments on policies at police stations and jails, work as an expert witness and provide counseling for issues such as depression and anxiety.
“It’s always been my retirement plan, and this was an appropriate time to pull the trigger,” Garlick said.
Garlick is set to officially retire Sept. 1, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade. Until then, Wade said, Garlick has taken time off to prepare for the practice’s opening.
Garlick first started working with the Sheriff’s Office through his volunteer work as a counselor with Family Links, a local nonprofit that advocates for children, in a program for troubled youth. Shortly after, Garlick and former Sheriff Larry Amerson began working on a counseling program for jail inmates while training to be a reserve deputy.
After Garlick completed training, Amerson said, he became a jail administrator and then became a lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Office patrol unit. Wade appointed Garlick as chief deputy in 2017.
Over the years, Amerson said, Garlick helped set up the county’s mental health court and became the county’s first mental health officer.
Amerson said he and Garlick worked to pass state legislation that funded both Garlick’s salary as a mental health officer and hospital stays for patients who were involuntarily committed to a mental health facility. Then, Amerson said, Garlick took the lead in educating other agencies on how to act in crisis situations.
“I like helping people who are in crisis, because that’s when they really need it,” Garlick said. “Law enforcement’s a great way to reach out to people who need help right away.”
Garlick earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Nasson College in Maine before earning a master’s degree in counseling from Jacksonville State University.
Because Garlick was always on call as chief deputy, he said, his job required that he give up one of his favorite hobbies: community theater.
“I didn’t want to be walking onstage and go, ‘oops, I’ve got to go,’” Garlick said.
Luckily, he said, his retirement will allow him to get involved with theater again. Wade said he has enjoyed seeing Garlick’s performances in the past. He recalled going to see Garlick perform in a production of “Grease” and dressing up as an elf during the holidays for a local store.
According to Wade, Garlick’s hobbies extend beyond acting. Wade said Garlick sings, scuba dives and plays several instruments. The two had gotten into the habit, he said, of practicing the bagpipes together once a week after work.
“He’s got a unique skill set,” Wade said.
Amerson said he is confident Garlick’s new practice will do well and expects he will continue helping law enforcement agencies across the state.
“Jon is among those people that made my administration successful and allowed us to improve the services we give to the community,” Amerson said.