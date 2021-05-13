Chamblee hired as permanent EMA director

Myles Chamblee has been hired as Emergency Management Agency director for Calhoun County.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Chamblee said after the County Commission meeting Thursday morning at which his contract was approved.
Chamblee has been with the county EMA since 2013 when he interned as a Jacksonville State University emergency management student. He’s served as acting director of the agency since former head Michael Barton left the position in January to become chief of police at JSU. Chamblee worked with Barton on the county’s COVID-19 response and presided over the agency during the Ohatchee tornado in March and its aftermath.
The meeting Thursday also brought a resolution to the county’s solid waste pickup problem. Last month a lack of bidders left the county with limited options for trash pickups, while Waste Management, the company that bought out previous pickup provider Advanced Disposal, offered to continue service at $64.45 per household, about $20 more than the previous rate.
A contract with Arrow Disposal ratified Thursday will provide pickup for the county at $60.44 per household, per quarter, about $4 cheaper than Waste Management. Additional trash containers will cost $30 per quarter, and trash hauling will cost $35.93 per ton. The contract will take effect July 1 and last three years with an option to extend.
During its meeting, the commission also:
— Approved a proposal from Bell’s Contracting to demolish a building at 6025 Holly Trace in Anniston after no bids were received for the work. The service is not to exceed a cost of $15,000.
— Approved a contract between the commission and the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts for auditing services for federal funds in fiscal year 2020.
— Accepted property from the McClellan Development Authority giving the county right-of-way access to extend utilities to the campsites of the Camp McClellan Horse Trails.
— Purchased the parking lot at the former Fred’s retail store, 12th and Gurnee, that now houses the County Corrections office, for $15,000.
— Approved an application for a $7,000 grant through the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council that will provide playground equipment for Janney Furnace Park.
— Issued a change order for the courthouse reroofing project to purchase rubber pavers.
— Appointed John Blue to the county 911 board, to succeed Tony Taylor at the end of his term.
— Accepted Angel Drive into the county’s inventory of roads at the recommendation of Brian Rosenbalm, county engineer, who said the road had met all requirements for inclusion.