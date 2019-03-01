Across the southeastern U.S., a record number of people walked away from their jobs in 2018, Jacksonville State University marketing professor Mark Hearn says.
They weren't fired. They didn't drop out of the workforce. They left for greener pastures. And keeping them in Calhoun County may be one of the county's biggest economic challenges.
“Know who those people are,” Hearn told the crowd at a Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce meeting Friday. “Some people mobile. Some people are not: long ties to the community or family that is anchored there. Those ones that are mobile, you've got to be sure you're paying them what you need to be paying them.”
Hearn was the main speaker Friday as JSU researchers presented their annual report on the state of the local economy to the chamber in a meeting at the Civilian Marksmanship Program's office in Anniston. The yearly study looks at local economic trend numbers and matches the results with a survey of local business owners.
The news in 2018 was good, in the way that dodging a bullet is good. Employment, home sales, and local sales tax collections, all signs of economic growth, were up in the county, according to Hearn’s numbers — despite the fact that a tornado wrecked much of Jacksonville and a federal government shutdown had many local residents ending the year without a paycheck.
Nationwide and statewide, the economy grew as well, despite volatility in the stock market and worries about the economic impact of trade war threats with China.
Employers didn't sound nearly as confident about growth in 2019, when JSU researchers surveyed them earlier this year. But their actions told a different story.
“It may be slowing down — but they're still hiring,” said Hearn. “It may be slowing down — but they still want to pay some more money to their employees.”
Half of employers in Hearn's survey expected demand for their products to increase only slightly in 2019, while 37 percent expected no increase at all. But 51 percent of employers said they intended to hire more workers this year, and 73 percent said they expected to increase worker pay.
Pay raises will have to be steep if the county wants to be competitive, Hearn's numbers show. Average earnings in Calhoun County add up to about $19 hour, well short of the $23 statewide average. Every neighboring state except Mississippi has a higher average wage.
“What's the number one reason people are moving into Alabama? Jobs,” Hearn said. “What's the number one reason people are leaving? Jobs.”
Speakers at the event hinted that while the fundamentals of the economy are good, a lack of skilled workers may be the ceiling that Calhoun County's economy bumps its head against. Manufacturing employment in 2018 grew to its highest numbers in a decade, with 7,700 people working in the sector.
Federal employment grew for the first time since the drawdowns in Iraq and Afghanistan curtailed work at Anniston Army Depot years ago. There are still open jobs at the depot, though chamber officials have cited trouble finding welders, electronics workers and other people with manufacturing skills.
“We've got about 700 jobs we're trying to fill,” said Nathan Hill, the chamber's military liaison. “About half of those have been filled. Some of them are hard-skilled jobs to fill.”
Don Hopper, director of the chamber's Economic Development Council, said the county saw 420 new jobs created by expanding industries in 2018, though employers ran into the shortage of skilled workers as well. He cited a survey showing that only 1 percent of local students were interested in going into manufacturing.
"There's a gap between what our kids are interested in and where they can make the most money," he said.
Sales tax revenue, an indicator of economic growth, rose in every city in the county in 2018 — including Jacksonville, where a tornado on March 19 damaged 443 residential buildings and caused tens of millions of dollars in damage on the university campus.
Despite the damage, 72 percent of business owners in Hearn's survey said they weren't affected at all. A full 17 percent reported that the storm actually improved their business.
The storm filled hotels with displaced homeowners and sparked a small boom in construction as victims rebuilt their houses. Relief workers flooded the town, so much so that at one point the city briefly had to turn them away.
“We stopped allowing volunteers for two days,” Mayor Johnny Smith said.
Lodging tax revenue, collected from people staying in local hotels, jumped by 12 percent countywide in 2018. Hearn said he didn't know how much of that rise was due to the tornado.
Local officials have been watching for news on the Armored Multipurpose Vehicle, or AMPV, a new armored personnel carrier that could bring new business to Anniston Army Depot, where armored vehicles go for repair. Hill on Friday seemed to want to downplay expectations about the project, which has Anniston in competition with another installation, Red River Army Depot in Texas.
“Either way, it's not going to impact the depot much,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, who was in the crowd at the event, said he expected a decision on the AMPV contract some time ago.
"It's way overdue," he said.