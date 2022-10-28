Chamber, sheriff’s office hold safety class in case of active shooter event

It will not happen here. This is a common myth associated with an active shooter situation.
Seemingly random attacks with a firearm in public spaces have become so common that businesses seek formal training on what their employees ought to do in that situation. A classroom session with that goal was held Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce office, led by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ronnie Murray.
Attended by representatives of small business, the university and local manufacturers, the training course was an educational opportunity the Chamber of Commerce offered its members, according to chamber director Linda Hearn. She said that although it touched on a tough subject, the class was something that was very much needed.
Dr. Allison Newton, with the university’s Department of Emergency Management and Public Administration, attended the event with the hope of planning a possible simulation for the university.
“We are involved in an initiative that is interprofessional education, which is collaborating across curriculums and across departments with simulations,” Newton said.
Two to three years ago, the initiative started within the university as a way to better understand and manage public emergencies that involve first responders from multiple agencies, Newton said.
For example, a nurse working a natural disaster scene or similar chaotic situation would have to communicate with police officers, firefighters, and similar personnel. The initiative is designed to help JSU students going into those professions be better prepared.
The simulation training is still in the planning stages, but those in Newton’s department are gathering as much information as possible from anywhere they can in a proactive effort, she said. Though JSU already has an abundance of expertise on the campus, “unless you practice you really don’t know what to do,” Newton said.
By traditional definition of the crime, there have been 326 active shooting incidents between 1966-2012, Murray said. However, pending the release of new data from the FBI, Murray estimates that there have been over 1000 “mass shootings” in the last 10 years. Some of those numbers come from the way law enforcement defines what a mass shooting is.
Murray explained that a mass shooting is anytime there is a shooting with two or more people involved where the victims are chosen seemingly at random. Because of this, the way law enforcement responds to active shooter situations has changed greatly since the Columbine incident in 1999 in which two students opened fire into their school, killing 13 and injuring an additional 21.
In previous years, first responders were trained to enter an active shooting situation when the SWAT team arrived. However, it is now policy that the first officer on scene must go in to stop the threat.
“We’re here to save lives. That’s what we’re here for,” Murray said.
The main idea for the training was based on the principle of “Run, Hide, Fight.”
Running, of course, means evacuating the area as quickly as possible. This option was presented as the best chance for survival, according to Murray.
Hiding is the option when evacuation is not an option, Murray said. Silence all electronic devices, block doors with heavy furniture, lie on the floor and remain silent.
Murray said that locked doors are a good deterrent because often the shooter is in a hurry before law enforcement arrives. Unless the shooter is looking for a specific person, a locked or hard-to-open door gives reason for the shooter to move along, Murray said.
From of this line of thinking, one deterrent that might surprise people is rubber door stops for doors that open inward.
“Door stops can save your life,” Murray said.
The last viable option is to stand your ground and fight, he said. According to the course material, “building occupants should attempt to disrupt and or incapacitate the active shooter by throwing objects using aggressive force and yelling.”
If this is the only option, Murray said to “be prepared to fight for your life.” Also, those who find themselves in this situation should mentally prepare themselves to take a life.
One catch to these training situations, Murray noted, is that in recent years they have been available to potential shooters, too. They can take the same civilian training courses and theoretically know how to avoid the responses generated by law enforcement or potential victims — such as how to deploy manpower, or where to hide. Murray said law enforcement can counter that by keeping a lock on those special response tactics so those defenses aren’t widely known.