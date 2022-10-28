 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Chamber, sheriff’s office hold safety class in case of active shooter event

Anti-shooter training

From left, Jaunita Brown, Lt. Ronnie Murray, Aaron Jinks, JSU’s Dr. Allison Newton, and Kenny Jennings are just some of the attendees at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s active shooter training event.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

It will not happen here. This is a common myth associated with an active shooter situation.

Seemingly random attacks with a firearm  in public spaces have become so common that businesses seek formal training on what their employees ought to do in that situation. A classroom session with that goal was held Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce office, led by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ronnie Murray. 