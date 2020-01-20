Chamber breakfast Friday to focus on census

The Calhoun County Area Chamber of Commerce want locals to get ready for the 2020 census.
That’s why, Public Affairs Coordinator Angie McVeigh said, the Chamber is hosting “Breakfast of Census Champions” this week.
According to the chamber’s website, the event is set for 8 a.m. Friday at the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center on Quintard Avenue.
McVeigh said the breakfast will offer “chick-n-minis” and fruit from Chick-fil-A, as well as muffins, pastries, coffee and orange juice while Cody Jones, a representative of the U.S. Census Bureau speaks about the importance of participating in the census.
During the 2010 census, McVeigh said, several areas saw a low response rate. Jacksonville State University had one of the lowest rates, she said, because many students didn’t know what they were supposed to do.
McVeigh said she also hopes the breakfast will dispel any misconceptions that some people may have about the census, including concerns about how the government uses personal information or that a person’s citizenship will be questioned.
According to McVeigh, the amount of federal money the state gets is dependant on how many state residents are counted.
“Each person is worth money for the state of Alabama, and that money goes to help everybody,” McVeigh said. “Everybody benefits from that with schools, roads, medical care.”
McVeigh said everyone is invited to the breakfast at no charge, but she is especially hoping that “influencers” such as religious, school and law enforcement leaders will come.
“We’re trying to just bring in anybody that has a sway with any particular community,” McVeigh said. “If I go out, they may not listen to me ... If it’s someone in your neighborhood you trust a lot, I’d listen.”