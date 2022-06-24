Chad Robertson happy and ready to work on campaign

Chad Robertson’s win in Tuesday night’s runoff election for State House District 40 means it’s possible next year he will represent the residents of Cleburne County and many eastern parts of Calhoun County up to the Piedmont line. His opponent in the general election in November is Pam Howard of Jacksonville, on the Democratic ticket.
“It is still sinking in,” Robertson said. “I am honored to be elected as a Republican legislator.”
Robertson decided to qualify for the May 24 election after he said he came to understand several facts — that Representative K. L. Brown was to retire, life’s challenges had prepared him to run, committed people belong in political offices and the newly created district lines might benefit him.
Whichever one or all the factors played into his two wins, his decision was successful. Robertson emerged at the top of the May election out of a field of seven candidates, and he won the runoff election Tuesday night. Now he is ready to accept the challenge of serving people in a new way, pending the outcome of the general election.
“I believe that as a legislator, my job is to listen to constituents and to represent the district to the best of my ability,” he said. “I have made it known that I am accessible.”
Robertson, 44, said he would want to find ways to help all his constituents, even those who didn’t vote for him.
“When water rises in the harbor, all the ships rise,” Robertson said, using a metaphor that promotes unity, not division.
Robertson said “Wow” when asked how big of a challenge he faces.
“There’s not a lot of classes on how to be a legislator,” he said and chuckled. “I am ready to learn and want to keep my ears open.”
He isn’t the only family member who is in a political office. His older brother Ryan Robertson is the probate judge in Cleburne County.
“I saw what he went through,” Robertson said, “and I had not always wanted to do this, even kind of wanted to stay away, but when learning that Brown wasn’t going to run, I started to think about it and went on from there.”
Robertson is putting his background to good use. He had a passion to serve when he entered the military. His father signed for him to join the U.S. Army at age 17. In military service, he said he learned to work with others to be successful.
“They [soldiers] definitely come from different walks of life and are thrown into a mess pot,” Robertson said. “I had to learn to be a critical thinker and be compassionate and sensitive to the views of others. I want to work with others and not shut down.”
In addition, Robertson knows the challenges of being in business. He is the owner of two fitness centers and a convenience store,
Robertson and his wife, Laura, have three children, Ayla, 15; Reaves, seven and Fields, four. He said his wife and kids were happy he’d won, although Ayla understands more about what that means.
“My daughter was proud and made me cry when she said ‘You can do whatever you put your mind to,’ which made me happy,” Robertson said. “I want to be a good example for her.”