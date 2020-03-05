Center for parolees, probationers coming to Anniston

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles plans to open a center for parolees and probationers in Anniston within a year, a spokesman said Thursday.
The center would be one of three “day reporting centers,” designed to help former inmates transition back into their communities, slated to open in Alabama over the next 14 months. The other two are to open in Baldwin County and the Wiregrass area.
Terry Abbott said the centers offer such services as counseling, adult education classes, drug testing and help from social workers to parolees and probationers.
“We’ve found that many of the parolees and probationers weren’t just dealing with the after-effects of their crimes, but the underlying issues that put them in that situation,” Abbott said.
Generally, Abbott said, “day reporting centers” can serve about 150 clients at a time.
Abbott said Thursday the bureau was discussing potential sites for the center. He said the bureau was looking for an existing building in Anniston, but no final decision had been made.
Ed Turner, the district manager of the board’s field office in Anniston, said all probationers and parolees are required to check in with a parole officer on a regular basis at the office on Gurnee Avenue.
Turner said the board determines how frequently someone is required to report by giving them a risk assessment. He said the office serves Calhoun and Cleburne counties, and around 1,200 former inmates report there.
According to a 2018 report from the U.S. Department of Justice, 83 percent of state prisoners released in 2005 across 30 states were arrested within at least nine years of their release. About 44 percent of those prisoners were arrested within their first year out from behind bars.
Darrell Morgan, who heads the board’s programs and transition centers, said other “day reporting centers” have reduced recidivism rates in their communities, and he expects the same of the one in Anniston.
“We’re in the single digits in recidivism rates for graduates,” Morgan said.