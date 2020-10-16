Census comes to early end, response rates low in Calhoun County

America’s decennial census count came to an abrupt end this week — leaving some local community leaders with their fingers crossed, hoping for a complete count.
“It’s a big deal for the city,” said Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith. “It makes a big difference in tax distribution, and even in whether the state loses a congressman.”
Most of the Census Bureau’s counting efforts ended Thursday, after the U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request to bring the count to an end.
The Census Bureau earlier this month declared that 99 percent of households in the country have been “accounted for.”
Local census watchers have been keeping an eye on the self-response rate — the number of people who file census forms on their own, without a need for a visit from a census worker — to judge how well the count is going.
By Friday morning, according to Census Bureau numbers, Alabama’s self-response rate was 63.5 percent, about 1 percent higher than in 2010. But in Calhoun County, every city except Weaver had a lower response rate than in 2010.
Before the ruling, census-takers were planning to work through the end of October.
The administration has long argued that an early end to the count would help the Census Bureau get numbers to the White House in time for an end-of-year deadline established by law. Critics of that move say the early end increases the risk of an undercount.
“The harms caused by rushing this year’s census count are irreparable,” wrote Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent to this week’s court opinion. “And respondents will suffer their lasting impact for at least the next 10 years.”
Local officials have been watching the count carefully because federal tax money follows every resident counted in a district — and because likely undercounts have been a problem in the past.
The population of Jacksonville dipped sharply in the 2000 count, though local officials at the time said they suspected that a large portion of the city’s student population was missed.
According to census records, Jacksonville’s student-heavy northern neighborhoods and the high-poverty neighborhoods of western Anniston are among the most historically under-counted areas in the county.
There’s also the possibility Alabama could lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after the count, not because the state lost population but because it likely didn’t grow as fast as some other states.
This year’s count was bedeviled by the ills of COVID-19, which canceled many publicity events and hampered plans to send census workers door-to-door.
In an email to The Star, Kenneth Boswell, chairman of the state committee promoting the count, said most of the state exceeded its 2010 rate.
“In fact, 47 counties in Alabama exceeded their 2010 self-response rate,” Boswell wrote.
Local census advocates say they have no way of knowing how the count went in its final weeks. A local “complete count” committee held events to promote self-response earlier in the year, but any final door-to-door push would have come from the Census Bureau.
“I did hear through social media about people who say they’ve been visited by census takers, which is a good sign,” said Andy Green, a Jacksonville City Councilman-elect who was a leader of the complete-count committee.
“I definitely think we did the best we could given the circumstances,” Green said.