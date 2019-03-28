The U.S. Census Bureau expects to hire more than 800 people in Calhoun County this year, a Census Bureau representative told county commissioners Thursday.
Census recruiter Robert Avery said low unemployment has made hiring for the 2020 count more challenging.
“We could hire 63 people today if we had them,” Avery said in a work session before the Calhoun County Commission’s regular meeting.
For the past two months, Avery, formerly a Gadsden City Council member, has been traveling to local government meetings across northeastern Alabama to call attention to the need for local workers to help with the decennial count of the nation’s population next year.
Local officials have openly fretted for months about the upcoming count, though their concerns have centered mostly on the people being counted, not the people doing the counting.
Jacksonville’s official population has swung wildly over recent decades, a phenomenon local officials attribute to a possible undercount of college students. Anniston’s population shrank by 5 percent in the 2010 count, and census projections predict the city is still shrinking. State officials have said Alabama could lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives because the state hasn’t grown as fast as other states.
An undercount, local officials have said, would cost the area federal money it’s otherwise entitled to.
Avery said the bureau intends to hire much of its workforce locally, to increase trust among potential census-takers. That means the government needs dozens of people in the county now to check on and verify addresses in census records. By the end of this year, the workforce will ramp up to more than 800, most of them canvassers who will go door to door for the actual count.
Pay is $14 to $17 per hour, and people can work part time, Avery said. Census takers do much of the work on iPads, he said. Pulling up a census app, he showed a reporter a map in which Calhoun County is marked red — denoting a serious shortage of workers.
Unemployment in Calhoun County was in the double digits when the 2010 Census was underway. In February 2019, only 4.7 percent of potential workers were on unemployment.
Avery said the labor market has made recruiting more difficult, and he stressed that it’s work a person can do part-time, as a second job.
“You’d be surprised,” he said. “We have several professional people who’ve signed up. I have a couple of school teachers.”
After hearing from Avery, commissioners voted on several items, including final approval of plan to accept 901 acres of land from the McClellan Development Authority, to be turned into a series of horse trails. Both the MDA and the commission approved the land transfer at earlier meetings, though this vote finalized the contract.
County officials plan to allow the nonprofit Back Country Horsemen of Alabama to develop horse trails on the land. County Administrator Mark Tyner said there’s no cost to the county except possible use of county equipment in some of the construction.
Charlotte Alford, a member of the group, said the average horse enthusiast spends $8,700 on the hobby every year. Local businesses will be able to capture some of that once the horse trails are in place, she said.
“Some stay in hotels, if they don’t have a live-in horse trailer,” she said.
In other business, the commission:
• Entered into an agreement to allow the Calhoun County Fair to use the agricultural center on Bynum Leatherwood Road for events April 21-27 and Oct. 6-12.
• Voted to accept Freedom Way and American Way in the Mountain View subdivision in Choccolocco as county roads.
• Appointed Don Hudson to the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council.