Deputies found a Cedar Springs man dead Friday morning, after he’d apparently attempted to illegally connect his home to power lines, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.
The body of Randall Stephens, 56, was found by a neighbor leaving his residence on Cedar Springs Road at about 7 a.m., Wade wrote in a news release. The neighbor found a skull in his front yard, the sheriff wrote. Stephens’ body was found at his home, about two-tenths of a mile away, at the bottom of a power pole and badly decomposed. Investigators determined that Stephens had climbed a ladder beside the pole to use jumper cables in an attempt to power his home illegally, Wade wrote.
County Coroner Pat Brown said the investigation is continuing but that foul play isn’t suspected.
Wade said by phone that Stephens had been released from the county jail May 16, where he’d been incarcerated since October. He said no missing persons reports had been filed for Stephens since that time.
“He’d been there a while,” Wade said. “He may have done it the day he left jail or a few days after.”
At the time of his arrest Stephens’ house had been supplied with electricity by illegal means, Wade wrote.
Alabama Power helped secure the site Friday and assisted with the investigation, according to Wade.
Jacki Lowry, a spokesperson for the company, said Alabama Power employees who work directly with power lines undergo “a tremendous amount of training” and have safety equipment for their work. She said the company advises never tampering with equipment.
“It’s illegal to do so, but it’s also very unsafe,” Lowry said Friday. “We don’t encourage anybody to go near the equipment in an illegal manner.”